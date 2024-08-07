Radio City and Beatchain launch Muzartdisco to transform the Indie music scene

Ashit Kukian, CEO at Radio City, commented, “Radio City envisions to connect with audiences worldwide, and this partnership will be yet another stepping stone in that direction. Muzartdisco, India’s first one-stop platform for independent artists, will provide 360-degree opportunities to sustain artistic careers as well as avenues to promote and track their growth. We possess the right mix of communication and marketing tools to enhance the presence of artists on this platform which can be leveraged through cross-pollination with our other internal IPs like SMINCO, Happydemic, JioTV+ amongst others. This will ensure that, by using the latest technologies, we establish a strong foundation for a center stage where all Indie artists can showcase their talents and capture hearts globally.”