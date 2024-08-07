Radio City and Beatchain launch Muzartdisco to transform the Indie music scene

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Debuting at All About Music, ‘Muzartdisco’ Encourages Artists with Innovative Tools and a Worldwide Reach
Radio City, India's leading radio station, will partner with Beatchain, the innovative technology company behind a groundbreaking A&R tool, to launch Muzartdisco. Set to launch at All About Music, India's only B2B music industry conference, in Mumbai on 6 August 2024, Muzartdisco will be open to the vast and diverse community of Indie artists worldwide, providing access to Beatchain’s range of creator services, tools, and educational content tailored for Indie artists.
Beatchain’s white-label technology powers digital ‘arenas’ that can be owned and customized by music companies and labels, catering to artists across genres and territories. Muzartdisco will offer a comprehensive suite of tools for distributing, promoting, and marketing music, while allowing artists to retain their full rights and gain exclusive data insights into the performance of their music through a personal dashboard. This new platform is set to revolutionize our country’s music scene by empowering independent artists and amplifying their voices globally.
Artists using Muzartdisco will have the chance to earn career-changing opportunities offered by Radio City, including a nationwide radio breakout campaign with airplay, social media shoutouts across its networks, an artist of the month website feature, and a nomination for a Radio City Freedom Award – a nationally recognized awards ceremony celebrating Indie music. Additionally, it will provide unique studio sessions, mentoring, collaborations with renowned artists, writers, and producers, and photoshoots. The platform will also include a "Fan Builder" feature, enabling artists to build a sustainable fan base and create a thriving music career.
Ashit Kukian, CEO at Radio City, commented, “Radio City envisions to connect with audiences worldwide, and this partnership will be yet another stepping stone in that direction. Muzartdisco, India’s first one-stop platform for independent artists, will provide 360-degree opportunities to sustain artistic careers as well as avenues to promote and track their growth. We possess the right mix of communication and marketing tools to enhance the presence of artists on this platform which can be leveraged through cross-pollination with our other internal IPs like SMINCO, Happydemic, JioTV+ amongst others. This will ensure that, by using the latest technologies, we establish a strong foundation for a center stage where all Indie artists can showcase their talents and capture hearts globally.”
Luke Mendoza, the Chief Strategy Officer at Beatchain, stated, “Technology has revolutionized the music industry, democratizing access to music for consumers and creating incredible opportunities for artists. But, the sheer volume of music now available is making music discovery and cut-through more difficult. Our platform enables A&R teams and labels to identify real talent – those already demonstrating the qualities needed for a thriving music career – and can connect artists directly with industry tastemakers. By combining our technology with Radio City’s extensive reach and passion for Indian independent music, will offer artists unlimited opportunities to launch and sustain a career in music.”
Understanding the need of the hour, Radio City is strengthening efforts through “Radigitalization” to seamlessly transition from radio to digital. By tapping into various digital platforms, they ensure that their content reaches where the end consumer is, maximizing reach and visibility for individuals and helping them gain the recognition they deserve.
Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first private FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades of expertise in the radio industry.
Radio City has established a strong presence across 39 stations in 12 states and 1 Union Territory, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million weekly listeners across India covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in
Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. With the launch of its new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe, a modern version of Rag Rag Mein Daude City, Radio City aims to engage with the young and vivacious Gen Z audience who sought coolness quotient in their experiences. The network’s humour-based IPs ‘Babber Sher’, ‘Joke Studio’ and the IP ‘Love Guru’ with a concept of love, relationships and romantic endeavours are immensely revered by the audience. In 2013, the radio station introduced ‘Radio City Freedom Awards’, a platform to recognize independent music. The leading FM station provides a launch pad to budding singers with ‘Radio City Super Singer’, the first singing talent hunt on radio since the last fourteen years. In 2022, the organization launched its pioneering international property ‘Radio City Business Titans’ to recognize Indian businesses for their unwavering business excellence.
In addition to its terrestrial programming, Radio City has embraced ‘Radigitalization’ - the seamless integration of radio and digital technologies. This transformative approach extends the reach of radio beyond traditional boundaries, enhancing audience interaction and integrating radio into people's daily lives across the country. RJ Sia, an AI-driven radio jockey is known for her dynamic presence and seamless audience interaction. Utilizing advanced technology, she delivers personalized content and real-time engagement, enriching the radio experience for millions of listeners. Complementing this, RC Studio stands as a cutting-edge 24x7 video channel, redefining the essence of entertainment by combining the power of video and audio in perfect harmony. RC Studio plays a pivotal in bridging the gap between different audience segments and expanding Radio City’s reach to a larger demographic, creating a more inclusive and vibrant approach.
Radio City has bagged over 217 awards across renowned national and international platforms such as New York Festivals Radio Awards, ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards, Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards, India Audio Summit and Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited won ‘India's Best Company of the Year 2022’ Award by Berkshire media. Radio City has been consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. The company has also been recognized in ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women – 2019’ and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey.
Beatchain is an innovative technology company with a cutting-edge A&R tool and artist services platform. In an increasingly saturated music market, Beatchain enables music companies and labels to connect directly with the $4B+ DIY artist market, while giving independent artists a full suite of tools to get discovered and build careers.
Beatchain’s white label technology platforms – or ‘arenas’ - can be customised by music companies and record labels to offer direct to artist services that allow independent creators to distribute, promote and monetise their music. Through their branded arenas, labels can offer career changing opportunities that artists can compete for, such as studio sessions, mentoring, collaborations with renowned artists, writers and producers, and photoshoots. Talented artists are rewarded for achieving cut through, while A&R teams benefit from a tailored filtering process, helping labels build rosters that align with their mission and niche.
Beatchain was founded in 2017 by Ben Mendoza, a data and technology entrepreneur who, for over 20 years, built software for Fortune 500 clients and international businesses including UBS, Goldman Sachs, SAP, Meta and Uber.
Ben and his team are now bringing this expertise to the music industry to, simply, help talented artists get heard.
