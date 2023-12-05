Radio City’s Blockbuster Sunday is set to make your weekends exceptional!

Blockbuster Sunday on Radio City is a kaleidoscope of genres and themes, catering to a diverse audience. From health and wellness insights with Sri Sri Gurudev to Foodcast with Vicky Ratnani the wide range of shows cover tech, automobiles, relationships and much more. Each segment is curated with precision, ensuring that there's something for every listener's interest. As mentioned before, the introduction of India's smartest AI RJ SIA is no less than a companion on your radio journey. This thoughtful blend of content is designed to appeal with the audience's diverse tastes, offering an enriching experience that goes beyond conventional radio programming. Whether it's discovering new Indie artists or diving into the world of web series on "OTT & Chill," Blockbuster Sunday aims to captivate and engage Radio City listeners in ways that make their Sundays truly special.