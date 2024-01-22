Radio City's "City Chale Ayodhya Dham" elicits a soulful journey of culture, spirituality, and sustainable development

Through the endeavour of 'City Chale Ayodhya Dham' campaign and Radio City’s environment responsibility we planned to spreadhead a green initiative “Plastic Mukt Ayodhya”. Going forward, Ayodhya will see a huge number of footfalls in terms of people visiting the city. Hence, we thought it was crucial to bring about consciousness amongst everyone visiting this monumental place to ensure it continues to remain green and clean. As a part of this initiative, we planned to distribute numerous eco-friendly bags to shopkeepers in Ayodhya trying to sensitise everyone to choose sustainable options instead of plastic. Along with spreading the Ayodhya City Vibe to our listeners present across 39 cities in India, we are also creating awareness to adapt to sustainable solutions through ‘Plastic Mukt Ayodhya’. By doing this we are contributing directly to our country’s vision of Plastic Mukt Bharat. This will be our small contribution in making Ayodhya a world class and sustainable destination for travellers visiting from all around the world.