Ranveer Singh is groom goals in Manyavar’s new #TaiyaarHokarAaiye ad films!

While keeping the focus on the fashionista himself, the film also highlights the imperativeness of Baraatis dressed in exquisite wedding attires.
The much-awaited season of the year - the wedding season - is in its full swing. Venues booked, checklists made, invitations sent and then comes perhaps one of the most important tasks – shopping. The groom and the bride being the heart of the wedding, their wedding attire plays a crucial role in any Indian wedding. But the search for the perfect wedding apparel is not just limited to the would-be-couple, their friends and family are equally hyped about their outfit – a healthy competition prevails on who dons the next-best garb. And who knows this best other than India’s favourite wedding ensemble partner, Manyavar.
Manyavar, India’s leading celebration wear brand, has recently released an ad film for its campaign #TaiyaarHokarAaiye! In this film, while keeping the focus on the forever vogue Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh (dressed as a Dulha), the film also highlights the imperativeness of Baraatis being dressed as per the occasion. After all, marriage is a union of two but what makes it a memorable one is the blessing, love, and charisma from their friends and family.
The campaign focuses not only on the groom but also on the Baraatis and how Manyavar offers a wide range of celebration wear for all wedding ceremonies. These include exquisite Sherwanis, fine Indo-Westerns, classic Kurta-Jackets and matching accessories.
The brand also collaborated with some popular influencers who grooved to the specially curated (for the campaign) Manyavar Remix by Mayur Jumani. Rohan Mehra, Saorabh Rajnish Choughule, Sunny Chopra, Sunny Kaushal could be seen shaking a leg to the snappy #ManyavarAaGaya anthem on IG Reels.
