Ranveer Singh is groom goals in Manyavar’s new #TaiyaarHokarAaiye ad films!

The much-awaited season of the year - the wedding season - is in its full swing. Venues booked, checklists made, invitations sent and then comes perhaps one of the most important tasks – shopping. The groom and the bride being the heart of the wedding, their wedding attire plays a crucial role in any Indian wedding. But the search for the perfect wedding apparel is not just limited to the would-be-couple, their friends and family are equally hyped about their outfit – a healthy competition prevails on who dons the next-best garb. And who knows this best other than India’s favourite wedding ensemble partner, Manyavar.