Reliance Digital Happiness Project: Empowering Indians, one tech upgrade at a time

In a country brimming with aspirations, access to technology can often be the dividing line between unfulfilled potential and realised dreams. The Reliance Digital Happiness Project seeks to bridge this gap, transforming lives by leveraging technology as a powerful enabler.

Bridging dreams and technology

At its core, the Happiness Project is more than just a campaign—it is a celebration of stories where technology meets human spirit.

Hosted by the ever-charismatic Farah Khan, the initiative follows six remarkable content creators from across India, including Rannvijay Singha, Sanjyot Keer, Tejasswi Prakash, Hansika Motwani, Raj Shamani, and Mythpat (Mithilesh Patankar). Together, these creators aim to level the playing field for those whose goals are constrained by inadequate technological resources.

Take Shoishob, a Kolkata-based NGO dedicated to providing quality education to underprivileged children. Their classrooms, previously constrained by outdated resources, have been revitalised through advanced tech, creating an environment where young minds can flourish.

In Manipal, an elderly couple, Ajja and Ajji, dreamed of serving affordable meals to their community. Thanks to simple yet effective technological upgrades, they’ve turned their kitchen into a beacon of support for many.

Each episode of the Reliance Digital Happiness Project unveils a story of resilience, demonstrating how accessible technology can transform not just individual lives but entire communities.

A YouTube series worth watching

The episodes, airing every Wednesday on Reliance Digital’s YouTube channel, delve into real-life instances of how technology has reshaped lives.

Whether it is modernising an NGO’s educational tools or empowering small-scale entrepreneurs, the series is a compelling reminder of technology’s role in fostering inclusion.

At its heart lies the brand’s philosophy: #MakeFriendsWithTechnology. With over 650 Reliance Digital stores across India, the campaign emphasises the role of its store staff, or Tech Dosts, in bridging the gap between technological advancements and everyday usability.

Driving awareness through social media

The campaign’s social media strategy is crafted to amplify the message of empowerment. Each episode, promoted across platforms, highlights a unique story, drawing attention to the brand’s mission of creating meaningful impact. The creators’ involvement ensures that the message reaches diverse audiences, encouraging them to explore the series on Reliance Digital’s YouTube channel.

Why it matters

The Reliance Digital Happiness Project invites viewers to rethink what technology can achieve—not as a luxury but as a necessity for progress. By empowering individuals with technology that bridges aspirations and reality, Reliance Digital is creating a ripple effect of change, proving that small tech upgrades can lead to monumental impacts.

Catch the Reliance Digital Happiness Project on Reliance Digital’s YouTube channel to witness these inspiring stories unfold. With each episode, you’ll see how technology transforms lives, fuels dreams, and redefines what’s possible for people across the nation. Join the journey every Wednesday and discover that technology isn’t just about innovation—it’s about inclusion and empowerment.









