Reliance Market captures the essence of Holi with their new jingle

Their approach towards the new ad film takes the viewers through Reliance Market in a completely innovative way, which is not only organic in its mood but also keeps the feel to be equally modern. They have ideated the concept of using vibrant color products from the shelves of Reliance Market which would lift the mood and showcase how these products are an integral part of our daily life. Their focus on this ad is completely towards displaying how they transform our dull day into a festive mood.