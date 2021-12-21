Replay the advertising hits of 2021 on JioSaavn here: https://bit.ly/3eaEZzk
With 200 MM+ digital audio listeners in India, it’s no surprise that brands are increasingly evolving their strategy to talk to India’s heavily engaged internet population. Replay of Advertising Hits 2021 by JioSaavn for Brands celebrates the brand campaigns that moved the listeners and amplified their daily earbud moments.
What stands out in the journey from advertising to reaching consumers when they’re ready to listen is the sheer variety of options brands have today. Using audio as the bedrock of their strategies, several brands have added innovative layers to their campaigns in partnership with JioSaavn and made the format their own. Whether their goals were to drive reach at scale, build a multi-channel marketing strategy or simply focus on ROI that links back to sales - brands in India have successfully built meaningful connections with listeners on the popular audio streaming platform.
Here are the insights that drove campaign strategies in 2021:
1. Audio-led experiences that engage listeners while landing a brand message take the top spot.
They enable personalization, and that too at scale - which is exactly what our jam partner Mondelez India wanted to do while promoting Cadbury Fuse on JioSaavn.
Conceptualized by Wavemaker, the Mondelez campaign fused the power of data, technology, and innovation to enable the brand to reach millions of listeners in the most relevant and hyper-personalized way, using JioSaavn’s flagship ad experience called Dynamic Audio Spot.
This enabled the brand to create over 500 contextual audio ad narratives, combine streaming variables such as genre and time, and deliver deeply contextual listening experiences. This intentional combination of creativity and customization drove fantastic results, with a 21% increase in purchase intent for Cadbury Fuse and 63% of listeners saying that they found the ad relevant to them.
2. Key communication is best delivered in the listeners’ preferred languages.
Given the diversity of listeners on JioSaavn, we encourage brands to experiment with campaigns that cater to their audience’s comfort zone by speaking in their preferred languages. The beauty of audio lies in how generously it lends itself to inclusion, expression and languages - and when it came to vernacular advertising, Netflix India hit it right out of the park with their collaboration with JioSaavn.
Not too long ago, when Netflix India released the new Tamil film - Nava Rasa, they wanted to ensure every Tamil-speaking movie lover gets a sneak-peak of both the trailer and the music album. We partnered with Netflix India to design and deploy an integrated campaign on JioSaavn that gave audiences the content they were looking for - in the language they stream in. As a result, Nava Rasa related content saw 33.5 MM Display impressions and an 87% listen-through rate.
3. An always-on drumbeat plays a key role in driving brand recall.
Campaigns that seek to deliver long term impact often invest in always-on engagement to drive consistent brand recall. On JioSaavn, brands have the flexibility to create out of the box experiences that go one step beyond landing the brand message over time, and create memorable experiences for listeners engaging with them. Swiggy worked with JioSaavn all through 2021 to increase brand recall & awareness by showing up during key moments in our listeners’ lives across the year. We brought this to life by providing marketing objective-driven solutions powered by advanced audience targeting on the platform to help Swiggy engage their audience. Together, we also added an element of native experiences to Swiggy’s kitty of creatives with sponsored playlists created for Valentine’s Day & our unique Stay at Home editorial module.
Over a period of seven months, Swiggy reached 20 MM+ listeners on JioSaavn, delivered 56MM+ audio ads and 74MM+ display impressions at a 91% Listen Through Rate.
4. Building content experiences results in lasting connections.
By investing in experiences that delight their customers, brands have the opportunity to create connections that add value to the consumer journey and last the test of time. In 2021, OPPO partnered with JioSaavn to celebrate the launch of the new OPPO Enco earbuds by harnessing listeners’ love for music and creating a custom experience for listeners outside the JioSaavn app with #UNPAUSE - an exclusive, 24-hour long concert on the JioSaavn app. This collaboration brought OPPO’s target audience together like never before, and gave them a chance to engage with their favorite artists, music and genres.
Within 4 days, the campaign successfully reached 6.9 MM JioSaavn listeners and drove thousands of views for the concert.