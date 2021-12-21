Replay of Advertising Hits 2021

3. An always-on drumbeat plays a key role in driving brand recall.



Campaigns that seek to deliver long term impact often invest in always-on engagement to drive consistent brand recall. On JioSaavn, brands have the flexibility to create out of the box experiences that go one step beyond landing the brand message over time, and create memorable experiences for listeners engaging with them. Swiggy worked with JioSaavn all through 2021 to increase brand recall & awareness by showing up during key moments in our listeners’ lives across the year. We brought this to life by providing marketing objective-driven solutions powered by advanced audience targeting on the platform to help Swiggy engage their audience. Together, we also added an element of native experiences to Swiggy’s kitty of creatives with sponsored playlists created for Valentine’s Day & our unique Stay at Home editorial module.