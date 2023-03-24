Rustomjee brings keys to a life where weekdays feel like weekends

Rustomjee has always been in forefront of innovations and always delivers the message to its audience in a unique way.
Rustomjee Seasons, a premium gated community located in BKC Annexe recently received the occupancy certificate for its last tower, which now marks the entire development as complete & ready. To present this news, Rustomjee has come up with an innovative outdoor campaign which delivers the message to the audience in a sharp way. The thought behind this campaign is that receiving occupancy certificate means that the homes are now ready and the customers can expect to get the keys to their home. This message has been conveyed in an interesting way by display of house keys that are dangling with pressure of wind and reads as “OC Received”. Rustomjee has always been in forefront of innovations and always delivers the message to its audience in a unique way.
The development offers 3 bedroom residences along with 20+ lifestyle amenities spread across a vehicular-free podium, that include swimming pools, forest walk, spa & salon, senior citizens’ zone, gymnasium, multipurpose court, alfresco dining & much more. It follows the brand’s core philosophy of bringing people together and building healthy communities.
Rakesh Setia, President – sales & marketing, Rustomjee Group says, “In order to communicate the essence of the context i.e. OC Received for Rustomjee Seasons, it was fitting to show the best moment that the customers wait for after buying a home – getting the keys of their new home. We hope that our audience will receive this idea well & look forward to living a life of nurturing relationships and developing meaningful connections at Rustomjee Seasons.”
You can spot this outdoor campaign through the western parts of Mumbai with this innovative hoarding located on the Western Express Highway while going or coming from Bandra. To know more about Rustomjee Seasons, you can visit their website here.