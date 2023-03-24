Rustomjee brings keys to a life where weekdays feel like weekends

Rustomjee Seasons, a premium gated community located in BKC Annexe recently received the occupancy certificate for its last tower, which now marks the entire development as complete & ready. To present this news, Rustomjee has come up with an innovative outdoor campaign which delivers the message to the audience in a sharp way. The thought behind this campaign is that receiving occupancy certificate means that the homes are now ready and the customers can expect to get the keys to their home. This message has been conveyed in an interesting way by display of house keys that are dangling with pressure of wind and reads as “OC Received”. Rustomjee has always been in forefront of innovations and always delivers the message to its audience in a unique way.