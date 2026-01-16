“Sahi se thappad lagao, sabb thik ho jaata hai” says Harbhajan Singh

For many Indian households, when a washing machine, refrigerator or television stops working, the first instinct is not always to replace it, but to give it a good old-fashioned chaanta. This quirky fix has become an unspoken national ritual, passed down from generation to generation.

Flipkart decided it was time to challenge this habit. Ahead of its Republic Day Sale, starting January 17, 2026, the e-commerce platform launched a campaign urging consumers to stop relying on chaantas and start upgrading their electronic appliances instead. The campaign blends humour, cultural insight and everyday relatability, drawing on a behaviour most Indian households instantly recognise.

The idea is brought to life through a light-hearted launch film starring former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. In the film, Singh plays a stern, perfectionist teacher running a fictional “Chaanta Class” for students of all ages. With trademark intensity, he critiques their slapping techniques, visibly frustrated as they fail to revive malfunctioning appliances. The film ends on a clear message: chaantas are not the solution, upgrading with Flipkart’s Republic Day deals is.

By turning a familiar household habit into a playful narrative, the campaign aims to do more than entertain. It nudges consumers towards higher-value purchases in the large appliances category, positioning replacement as a smarter alternative to temporary fixes. With strong Republic Day offers across electronics, Flipkart’s message is straightforward: it is time to stop slapping appliances and start shopping smarter.