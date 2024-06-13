Schengen Visa essentials: Understanding travel insurance requirements

● Medical emergencies and hospitalisation: Coverage for sudden illness or injuries, including emergency medical treatments and hospital stays.



● Repatriation: If the worst occurs, repatriation coverage ensures that you can be returned to your home country safely and without exorbitant costs.



● Trip interruption: If you need to cut your trip short due to an emergency, this coverage can reimburse you for the lost portion of your trip and any additional expenses for a last-minute flight home.



● Lost or delayed check-in baggage: Lose your check-in luggage? Travel insurance can cover the cost of replacing the essentials while you wait for your check-in bags or reimburse you if they’re lost permanently.



● Flight delays and cancellations: If your flights are delayed or cancelled, your insurance can cover additional accommodation costs and rearrange your travel plans.