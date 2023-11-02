Sell On Amazon’s ‘Kal Ki Tayyari Shuru’ campaign invites sellers to discover trust at Amazon and start preparing for the future

Amit Nanda, Director SPS, Amazon, expresses the current business scenario for Sell on Amazon, “Sellers actively seek a trustworthy business partner when taking their business online. The support and guidance provided at the start of their online business journey gives them the peace of mind to confidently pursue their dreams. During the festive season, sellers juggle multiple priorities, seeking certainty in their business and therefore it marks an opportune time for us to launch our campaign reinforcing Amazon's role as a trusted business partner, offering sellers the opportunity to broaden their business horizons. The brand campaign also introduces a limited-time offer for sellers- a 50% selling fee waiver across categories and urges them to join thousands of sellers who achieved their highest-ever single-day sales in the initial 48 hours of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this year.”