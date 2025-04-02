Shah Rukh Khan hosts Zeenat Aman for a ‘Daawat’ to remember

What happens when Bollywood royalty, an iconic actress, and the finest basmati rice come together? You get more than a feast—you get a masterclass in how to make a “Daawat” unforgettable.

Advertisment

Latest campaign of Daawat®, “Bring Out Your Finest”, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Zeenat Aman, is a love letter to the timeless art of hosting. And let’s be honest—when it comes to throwing a legendary dinner, no one does it quite like King Khan.

SRK, Biryani, and Zeenat Aman—A Recipe for Pure Nostalgia

Picture this: You invite someone over. You plan every little detail—the lighting, the music, the perfect food. Why? Because when you truly care, you go the extra mile. That’s the heart of the new ad of Daawat®, directed by Shoojit Sircar, where SRK hosts Zeenat Aman with a level of precision and care that even star chefs would envy.

Oh, and just as SRK is in full-on host mode, ensuring everything is perfect, a call from Karan comes in. And you just know KJo isn’t calling for small talk—he’s bringing the sass.

And of course, the star of the evening is Daawat® Basmati—the finest ingredient that elevates this gathering from ordinary to extraordinary.

Before the big reveal: A masterclass in hype-building

Daawat® didn’t just drop this campaign out of nowhere. Oh no, they built suspense like a blockbuster movie.

First, they teased fans on social media with behind-the-scenes glimpses of SRK working with famed Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, sparking a frenzy of speculation.

And when the ad finally dropped, it was everything we had hoped for—charm, nostalgia, and an important reminder that you go the extra mile to make someone truly feel special.

Daawat’s marketing playbook: Omnipresence is key

This campaign didn’t just go live on your Instagram feed—it took over.

Daawat® went all in with a massive print and outdoor campaign, making sure SRK with his plate of steaming biryani was everywhere—from newspapers to billboards to TV.

Smart move. Because let’s be honest, when King Khan tells you to choose Daawat® Basmati, you don’t just listen—you add it to your shopping cart.

SRK, The King of Basmati & Branding

Shah Rukh Khan is more than Bollywood royalty—he’s a branding powerhouse. Pairing him with Zeenat Aman? Pure genius. Throw in a cameo from KJo, and you’ve got a recipe for virality.

It’s no surprise that Bring Out Your Finest has already gone viral, proving once again that a well-told brand story is just as powerful as a blockbuster movie

Moral of the ad? Elevate all your meals with Dawaat ®

Next time you want to make someone truly special, take a page from SRK’s playbook: Go all out. Don’t settle for anything less than the finest—just like Daawat® Basmati - because only then does it truly become a Daawat.