Shop for Dyson air purifiers on Easy EMIs

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Explore Dyson air purifiers with advanced filtration systems and sleek designs, ensuring clean indoor air. Buy them on Easy EMIs using Bajaj Finserv’s financing options.
Air purifiers have become essential devices in households today, especially with rising pollution levels and allergens that affect indoor air quality. Air purifiers ensure that the air we breathe is free of harmful particles, dust, and allergens, making homes safer and more comfortable.
Dyson air purifiers are known for their innovative technology and sleek designs. They use advanced filtration systems to capture and remove microscopic particles from the air. Some models also feature heating and cooling functions, making them versatile year-round appliances.
When choosing a Dyson air purifier, it's important to consider factors such as the size of your space, your specific needs (e.g., allergy relief, odor removal), and your budget. Doing thorough research and comparing different models can help you find the best fit for your home.
How to pick the best Dyson air purifier on Bajaj Mall
Bajaj Mall offers a convenient platform to explore and compare various models. You can easily filter your search based on your preferences and budget. Once you've identified the ideal model, you can head to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to make your purchase.
Bajaj Finserv provides flexible financing options that can make your purchase more affordable. With EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) and zero down payment offers, you can spread out the cost of the air purifier over a period that suits your budget.
Top selling Dyson air purifier models
Dyson offers a range of air purifiers that stand out for their performance and style. Below are some of the popular models available, listed with their pricing on Bajaj Mall. These options cater to various needs, from cooling and heating to advanced air purification.
Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
Financing options with Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Mall provides a hassle-free shopping experience for Dyson air purifiers. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv store and take advantage of Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, which allows you to select a repayment tenure that aligns with your financial plan. This flexibility ensures that you can bring home a Dyson air purifier without straining your budget. With Bajaj Finserv, you not only get competitive deals on air purifiers but also benefit from flexible payment plans, making it easier to maintain air quality in your home.
Advantages of shopping with Bajaj Finserv
Competitive prices: Bajaj Finserv partner stores offer Dyson air purifiers at competitive prices, ensuring that you get the best value for your investment.
Easy EMIs: Purchasing a Dyson air purifier is made easy with flexible EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment plan that suits your budget.
Zero down payment: With select Dyson models, you can enjoy zero down payment offers, eliminating the need to make an upfront payment.
Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide range of Dyson air purifiers available at 4000+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores, giving you access to the latest models 1.5 lakh+ cities.
Exciting deals and cashback offers: Take advantage of exclusive deals and cashback offers when you make your Dyson air purifier purchase through Bajaj Finserv’s financing options. These deals ensure that you not only get a top-quality air purifier but also enjoy additional savings.