Shriram Finance champions partnership in inspiring new campaign ft. Rahul Dravid and Naseeruddin Shah

Shriram Finance Ltd., one of India’s leading financial services providers, has launched its latest brand campaign, titled ‘#TogetherWeSoar’. The initiative highlights the organisation’s dedication to empowering individuals and businesses by fostering meaningful partnerships that enable growth, resilience, and ambition.

Advertisment



Cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, known for his unwavering determination and collaborative spirit, takes centre stage as the campaign’s brand ambassador. Acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah lends his iconic voice to the Hindi version of the campaign’s ad film, ‘Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge’, further underscoring the themes of unity and aspiration. The campaign also features lyrics by Academy Award winner K.S. Chandrabose and renowned lyricist Madhan Karky for the Telugu and Tamil versions, respectively, ensuring a deep cultural connection with diverse regional audiences.

A journey of aspiration and partnership

The campaign’s video presents an inspiring narrative of individuals from all walks of life who partner with Shriram Finance to realise their dreams. Rahul Dravid serves as a partner figure, encouraging these individuals to embrace opportunities and overcome challenges. The ad culminates in a striking metaphor: a stadium representing the country, filled with people united by their aspirations. This imagery symbolises India as a space brimming with dreams, resilience, and collective potential.

Shriram Finance’s commitment to transforming the country’s financial landscape is at the heart of this message. By providing access to financial resources and fostering relationships, the company positions itself as a pivotal player in driving India’s journey toward economic empowerment.

A comprehensive campaign strategy

The #TogetherWeSoar campaign is designed to reach a diverse audience through a robust 360-degree media approach. Spanning print, digital, television, social media, and outdoor platforms, the campaign ensures visibility across rural and urban markets. Additionally, the initiative includes a partnership with the Pro Kabaddi League, with the ad being prominently featured during match broadcasts.

Voices of Inspiration

Rahul Dravid’s association with the campaign reinforces its core values of teamwork and perseverance. Naseeruddin Shah’s evocative narration in the Hindi ad film amplifies the emotional resonance, while K.S. Chandrabose and Madhan Karky’s lyrical contributions ensure regional appeal in Telugu and Tamil.

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Executive Director of Marketing at Shriram Finance, shared her vision for the campaign: “#TogetherWeSoar symbolises our promise to stand by every Indian, supporting their aspirations—whether it’s fixed deposits, financing vehicles, nurturing small businesses, or providing quick access to funds via Gold or personal loans, etc. Our creative approach, tailored in seven languages, allows us to connect deeply with diverse audiences across the nation.”

Shriram Finance’s legacy

Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a trusted name in the non-banking financial sector. With assets under management exceeding Rs 2.43 trillion and a presence spanning over 3,000 branches, the company serves more than nine million customers. Its diverse offerings range from MSME loans to pre-owned vehicle financing, gold loans, and more, making it a vital partner for small businesses and individuals alike.

Through #TogetherWeSoar, Shriram Finance showcases its dedication to building strong relationships with customers and empowering them to achieve their ambitions. This campaign not only celebrates the spirit of partnership but also reflects the company’s broader mission to contribute to India’s economic development. By uniting aspirations across regions and demographics, Shriram Finance continues to play a transformative role in uplifting lives and fostering growth.