Sima Aunty returns in Flipkart's new campaign #FindYourMatch

This quirky campaign has been executed by TBU and captures how on Flipkart every user is guaranteed to find their perfect smartphone match that ticks all the right boxes. The campaign has been launched by the brand for its mobile category with a focus on offering apt smartphones for each user’s preferences. It also showcases how Flipkart helps users choose the right ‘partner’ or ‘smartphone’ as per their needs and requirements with its vast selection, affordability constructs and quick delivery.