Sima Aunty returns in Flipkart's new campaign #FindYourMatch

The campaign aims to encourage customers to find the perfect smartphone that fulfills their needs from the vast selection of products on Flipkart.
Social media’s favourite matchmaker Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty is back! In the new Flipkart campaign #FindYourMatch, aunty is on the quest to find individuals their perfect partner…...but with a twist. The collaboration is an interesting initiative with ad film and short digital films with celebrities.
The twist in the film occurs when, in a turn of events, Sima pairs up each individual with their ideal smartphone that meets every single one of their expectations with the help of Flipkart experts. Within 90 minutes - the perfect match, that is, a smartphone from Flipkart shows up at the client’s door only for the user to fall in love with their new partner.
This quirky campaign has been executed by TBU and captures how on Flipkart every user is guaranteed to find their perfect smartphone match that ticks all the right boxes. The campaign has been launched by the brand for its mobile category with a focus on offering apt smartphones for each user’s preferences. It also showcases how Flipkart helps users choose the right ‘partner’ or ‘smartphone’ as per their needs and requirements with its vast selection, affordability constructs and quick delivery.
The brand also collaborated with four celebrities who were helped by Sima Aunty to find their perfect partners. These include actors Harshvardhan Rane, Adah Sharma, Ayush Mehra and comedian Sumukhi Suresh.The campaign also saw an interesting Twitter banter with brands like Tinder, Mia by Tanishq, Fresh To Home, Parle-G, Wrogn and many more
Flipkart offers industry-first affordability programmes such as the Smart Upgrade Plan and Product Exchange program across smartphones to facilitate an easy and seamless shopping experience for customers.
The 90 minute delivery for smartphones on Flipkart is live across citiessuch as Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Mangalore and Nagpur