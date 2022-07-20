Simpliv Learning Aiming at Aggressive Growth Through Online Learning - Shahanshah Manzoor

Hello Shahanshah, welcome to this interview. Could you tell us what prompted you to enter this space? Which pain areas does your organization address?

Thank you! I am delighted to be on this interview.

It all started with my realization that while our education system has produced innumerable great minds and achievers, there is something that needs to change at the grassroots level. Several products of our educational system are capable of rubbing shoulders with the world’s leading luminaries. However, this crop has generally been from our ultra-elite institutions. As far as the average jobseekers are concerned, the moment they step out of these educational institutions, the first realization that dawns on them is that there is a huge difference between the learning they acquired at college, and how to put it to use.