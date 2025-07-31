Slimmer, smarter, tougher: vivo X Fold5 hits Indian market

Foldable phones are no longer just futuristic tech flexes. They’re becoming a serious alternative to traditional smartphones. As the category matures, users want more than flashy design. They want performance, reliability, and features that make everyday use better. That’s the real test for any foldable worth its hinge in 2025.

Not just the kind that look cool when you flip them open in a coffee shop, but the kind that work as your main device. That’s what vivo has cracked with its new X Fold5. It’s not just an evolution of the foldable format. It’s a proper productivity-first flagship that just happens to fold in half.

Here’s why that matters: most foldables look impressive but tend to compromise on battery life, real-world usability, and durability. The X Fold5 flips that narrative. It delivers the biggest battery in a foldable, along with the largest and brightest display in the segment, a ZEISS co-engineered camera system, and AI-powered tools that are actually useful.

And yes, it’s seriously slim. Measuring just 4.3 mm when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded, and weighing 217g, it’s lighter than many traditional flagship phones. Despite that, it doesn’t feel fragile or underpowered. That’s thanks to an aerospace-grade hinge that keeps the form tight while maintaining strength over repeated folds. The hinge is paired with reinforced materials and an enhanced structure that improves drop protection and long-term durability, making the X Fold5 as tough as it is sleek.

Foldable, But Slimmer Than Ever

When it comes to foldables, bulk used to be the price you paid for innovation. But not anymore.

vivo has completely flipped that story with the X Fold5, delivering a powerful foldable device that’s not just packed with tech but thinner and lighter than any foldable vivo has released before.

How did they pull it off?

Through a refined hinge mechanism, aerospace-grade materials, and an internal layout designed for efficiency, the X Fold5 is even slimmer than the X Fold3 Pro. This isn’t a small tweak. It’s a full-scale redesign that brings flagship performance in a sleeker body

Whether it’s slipping into your pocket or unfolding on a desk, the X Fold5 feels effortless. For professionals on the move and creators who need a no-compromise device, this is a game-changer.

Built to Go the Distance

The 6000mAh battery in the X Fold5 is the largest ever packed into a foldable in India. It uses semi-solid state battery technology, which means more energy density, better heat management, and longer battery health over time.

And when it’s time to charge, you’re covered with 80W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. So whether you're deep in meetings or editing videos on the go, this phone keeps up.

A Display Worth Folding For

The 2K ZEISS Master Display on the X Fold5 reaches an incredible 4500 nits of peak brightness. It’s the brightest on any foldable in India. Whether you're reading under sunlight or streaming HDR content indoors, the visuals pop with color and clarity.

Main screen : 8.03 inches



Cover screen : 6.53 inches



Both support 2K+ resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate



The end result? A foldable display that doesn’t just compete with flagships. It beats many of them.

ZEISS Optics That Capture Every Angle

Smartphones are now your main camera. And vivo understands that better than most.

That’s why the X Fold5’s ZEISS co-engineered camera system isn’t just good. It’s exceptional, with features designed for creators, professionals, and anyone who wants DSLR-like versatility in their pocket.

Camera highlights:

ZEISS Telephoto Camera : 3x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, powered by Sony’s IMX882 sensor. Capture faraway subjects with crystal clarity.



ZEISS Multifocal Portrait: Create professional portraits with custom depth and background blur.



Stage Mode: AI keeps your subject in focus, even while they move. Perfect for creators who shoot vlogs, interviews or live events.



Main Camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 with Ultra-sensing VCS for richer color accuracy



Ultra-wide Camera: 50MP with 120° field of view for group shots and landscapes



ZEISS T coating: Reduces glare and flare, especially in night or backlit shots



It’s not just about megapixels. It’s about precision. And the X Fold5 nails it.

AI That Works With You

The Origin Workbench brings real multitasking to the foldable format. Run up to five apps at once, drag and drop between windows, and switch contexts without losing track of your workflow.

Productivity-enhancing tools include:

vivo DocMaster: View, annotate, or convert documents on the fly



Smart Call Assistant: Summarises conversations and offers smart replies



AI Captions & Live Text: Instantly generate subtitles or extract text from images



Gemini Assistant: Your built-in AI collaborator, helping you write, search and organise



It’s like having a virtual assistant built into your phone, without the lag or learning curve.

Performance Under Pressure

Powering all this is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful platform.

You get:

30% faster CPU performance



25% better GPU rendering



25% improved power efficiency



With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, you can switch between video editing, gaming, meetings, and more. No slowdowns. No stutters.

Pricing, Availability and Launch Offers

The vivo X Fold5 will be available in Titanium Grey with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs 1,49,999. Sales open on 30th July.

Launch Offers: