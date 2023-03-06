SMART Bazaar promotes diversity and inclusion with its innovative pichkari for Holi celebrations

However, SMART Bazaar has launched a new campaign #HoliHaiJamkeManao, which weaves a message of inclusivity into the festive celebrations. For people without hands, using a traditional pichkari (water gun) can be difficult or impossible. This is where SMART Bazaar's innovative design comes in. The brand has designed a special pichkari (water gun) that can be used by those who are unable to hold or grip objects, making it accessible to people who have limited hand mobility or strength. With the help of innovative minds at the core, these special water guns run on a motor and battery, packed in a waterproof ziplock pouch and can be operated with a shockproof switch situated on the shoulder. In addition, the pichkari is lightweight and easy to use, so it can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities.