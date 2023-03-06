SMART Bazaar promotes diversity and inclusion with its innovative pichkari for Holi celebrations

SMART Bazaar is taking a proactive approach to addressing the needs of people with disabilities ensuring that everyone can participate in and enjoy cultural celebrations like Holi.
Holi, the vibrant and beloved festival of colours, is a time for merriment and cultural exchange. Yet, for people with disabilities, this festive time can be marred by exclusion and disconnection. The dearth of accessible products and experiences creates barriers that hinder their full participation in the festivities.
However, SMART Bazaar has launched a new campaign #HoliHaiJamkeManao, which weaves a message of inclusivity into the festive celebrations. For people without hands, using a traditional pichkari (water gun) can be difficult or impossible. This is where SMART Bazaar's innovative design comes in. The brand has designed a special pichkari (water gun) that can be used by those who are unable to hold or grip objects, making it accessible to people who have limited hand mobility or strength. With the help of innovative minds at the core, these special water guns run on a motor and battery, packed in a waterproof ziplock pouch and can be operated with a shockproof switch situated on the shoulder. In addition, the pichkari is lightweight and easy to use, so it can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities.
The brand aims to revolutionise the Holi experience by designing a pichkari that is accessible for people without arms and ensures that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can revel in the magic of Holi, fostering a more equitable and inclusive society. Including specially abled people in cultural festivals like Holi will help to showcase the diversity of the community and promote understanding and acceptance of different abilities. The initiative will also help to break down barriers and stereotypes that may exist about people with disabilities. This kind of innovation sends a powerful message that everyone is welcome and valued, and that no one should be left out or excluded from the joys of cultural celebrations.
Commenting on the initiative, Damodar Mall, CEO, Reliance Retail Value Format, said, “Being an inclusive platform is the DNA of SmartBazaar. Our stores democratise small everyday products. Our DNA also shows in the way we practice gender and ability inclusivity in our store teams. This Holi, we chose to push the envelope further - not leaving the last person out of the celebrations. Teams worked to create a unique pichkari for the specially abled. And to share it with a story crafted by the Leo Burnett India team. Everyone’s Holi should be complete”.
“Holi is my favorite festival of the year. But, these last few pandemic-hit years bereft of Holi celebrations lent me an added perspective - what about those who have never experienced this beautiful festival even once? And so, we at SMART Bazaar thought of something to extend the joy of Holi to everyone. Like mixing so many Holi colors, we mixed a few elements.
A simple modification to a quintessential Holi 'essential'... Something we hope will bring some joy to those who never experienced the joys of Holi”, said Lalatendu Panda, CMO, Reliance Retail Value Format.
SMART Bazaar's commitment to promoting inclusivity and equality doesn't stop there. The brand has collaborated with NGOs where people without arms reside to donate specially designed pichkaris. By doing so, SMART Bazaar is ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the joy of Holi. This collaboration ensures that people with disabilities are not only able to partake in the festivities of Holi but also feel valued and included in society.
Overall, SMART Bazaar's efforts to create an all-inclusive Holi is a wonderful example of how companies can use their resources and creativity to make a positive difference in the world. By addressing the needs of people, SMART Bazaar is stepping forward as the leading brand that it is and is boldly standing up for a greater cause and promoting a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to participate and enjoy the rich cultural traditions that make our world such a vibrant and diverse place.