Smytten’s B2B endeavor - Smytten pulse launches its partners program

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Smytten Pulse Partners Program aims to support agencies and independent marketers with its technology-driven marketing solutions.
, an integrated platform for consumer insights, research, and advertising, has announced the launch of the . The initiative aims to foster collaboration and mutual success with agencies, independent researchers, and advertisers.
The Smytten Pulse Partners Program is designed for independent entities seeking fast, reliable and cost-effective solutions to enhance their clients' marketing activities. The platform leverages advanced analytics and AI, along with trial and purchase intent signals from over 20 million seasoned shoppers across 250+ categories on (India’s largest product discovery and trial platform).
The partners will get access to robust solutions like:
Reach high-intent consumers and target them precisely across the funnel and open web
Launch consumer research with ready-to-use survey templates and get insights in just 72 hours
Discover category insights and market trends in real-time across lifestyle categories
"At Smytten Pulse, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive innovation and success," said Swagat Sarangi, co-founder at Smytten. "Our Partners Program is designed to provide a collaborative platform where partners can access the necessary tools, resources, and support to elevate their clients' success while propelling their own businesses to new heights."
The Smytten Pulse Partners Program offers a range of benefits, including access to exclusive industry insight reports, dedicated support tailored to individual business needs, and certified recognitions and rewards for achieving milestones. The partners can also benefit from networking and collaboration opportunities, guidance from experts, and research training and certifications.
With its innovative solutions, Smytten Pulse leverages the technological edge to address and overcome business challenges. It aims to empower its partners with a distinct advantage in the market, elevating the marketing landscape and fostering their success.