Sports innerwear brand TRYB, launches first of its kind athletic underwear for men

When you’re passionate about fitness in every aspect of your life - your routines, social circles and especially your wardrobe reflects it.
TRYB, an athletic innerwear brand for men was engineered for Individuals & sportsmen who pursue a dynamic and active lifestyle. Born from a love for sports and a dream to create distinctive products in the garment industry, TRYB positions itself as a lifestyle brand that is community-oriented, edgy and contemporary. TRYB is for the man of today who practices sports pursues fitness and leads a physically active lifestyle.
Sportswear has always distinguished itself from casual clothing with its sleek blend of the latest style and fabric technology which is why TRYB innerwear is made of smooth and lightweight fabric making every move and stretch absolutely comfortable. TRYB is a Chennai-based brand conceptualized by two sports enthusiasts with a background in the garments industry. Made with nylon spandex & Poly spandex, TRYB is super breathable and dries 5X faster than cotton. The DRYTEK and 36TX weave have wicking properties which keep you dry and ensure your every stretch is unhindered. With 9 styles across 3 collections, TRYB is an aspirational and community- oriented brand that combines both fashion and function.
At its very core TRYB’s promise is simple - When you’re passionate about fitness every aspect of your life - your routines, social circles and especially your wardrobe reflects it. Whether you’re a professional or an amateur we see your passion, drive and obsession to pushing yourself.
Hence, wherever you are in your fitness journey, TRYB innerwear has got your back. Our products have also been tested by athletes like squash player Abhay Singh, Taekwondo athlete Danish Manzoor and gymnast Rohit Kumar who find using TRYB innerwear is almost like wearing a second skin and the product's fabric hitting a home run.
With over 15 years of experience in the underwear business – Mr Sridharan Jayabal and Vikranth Reddy tapped into the lack of sports-specific underwear within the industry. Talking about the association with sports and athletic innerwear, Mr Vikranth Reddy saysTRYB strikes the likes of men in the age group of 18-45 years and is marketed across 3 categories namely – Activ, Pro and the New York Collection. While the Activ collection is designed for everyday athletes, the Pro collection is for men who are more inclined in sports/fitness. The New York collection is stated to be the country's first fashion compression boxers and boxer briefs. It is designed to promote maximum durability and comfort. The use of superior and appropriate fabric (Nylon spandex & Kooltex polyester spandex), contemporary designs (soft waistband), distinctive cuts texture, and vibrant colours– makes owning a TRYB innerwear flaunt worthy and distinguishable.
Innerwear is a high-growth category within the apparel industry and the men’s innerwear market in India was pegged at 11000 Crores in the year 2020. This category witnesses a 7% growth rate annually, and is projected to grow to 21800 Crores by 2028. Commenting on the underwear market in India – Mr. Sridharan Jayabal states that “ With a price point starting from 499 TRYB is available for purchase on online marketplaces namely Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal,Tatacliq, Jiomart and Ajio.