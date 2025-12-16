Spotify’s I-Pop Icons Live shines with Asian Paints collaboration

Spotify’s first edition of I-Pop Icons Live brought a new kind of energy to Mumbai. It was more than a concert; it was a moment that showed how far India’s pop movement has come. And this time, Spotify had a creative partner in the mix. Asian Paints stepped in for the first time, bringing colour, design and a fresh layer of visual storytelling to the music-led experience.

On 7 November, Spotify gathered some of India’s most influential pop artists on one stage, giving fans a chance to see the genre’s rise up close. I-Pop has been building momentum on the platform for years, fuelled by young creators, multilingual tracks and a fan culture that thrives on social media. With I-Pop Icons Live, Spotify took that online movement offline, creating a premium, invite-only experience for real fans and Spotify Premium subscribers.

What makes this moment interesting is the data behind it. Spotify reports that I-Pop has been growing steadily, with artists regularly dominating the Weekly Top Songs India chart. Aditya Rikhari’s “Sahiba” currently sits at number one, and 12 of the top 20 tracks are also I-Pop songs. Playlists like I-Pop Icons, which launched in August 2024, have already built a following of more than 428,000 listeners. Alongside it, playlists such as I-Pop Rising, I-Pop Mohabbat, I-Pop Chill and I-Pop Party sit within the larger Home of I-Pop hub, offering fans a single place to discover and explore the genre.

Dhruvank Vaidya, Head of Music and Podcast at Spotify India, explained the momentum clearly. He said, “Over the last few years, we have seen the consumption of I-Pop music increase significantly on Spotify. Spotify is fully invested in growing I-Pop in India through the I-Pop playlist ecosystem, bespoke content that we create with artists and now the first ever I-Pop Icons Live event. Of the artists that performed at the event, Aditya Rikhari with ‘Sahiba’ currently has the top spot on the Spotify Weekly Top Songs India chart, while King’s ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ was the most streamed song in India in 2023, based on Wrapped data. We expect to see this growth continue, as artists create more I-Pop music and keep growing their fan base. Spotify will continue to play a very key role in bringing these artists closer to their biggest fans”.

The lineup reflected the diversity of India’s pop sound today. King, with over 9 million followers, remains one of the most recognisable pop voices on the platform. Armaan Malik, with more than 23 million followers and international collaborations under his belt, continues to blend Indian pop with global music trends. Jonita Gandhi, known for her multilingual versatility, performed alongside rising stars like Kushagra, Hansika Pareek and Sanju Rathod. Aditya Rikhari, whose music is currently topping the charts, added to the evening’s momentum.

Asian Paints adds colour, design and visual storytelling

While Spotify built the musical experience, Asian Paints focused on creating a space that visually matched the energy of I-Pop. The collaboration marked the first time the brand partnered with Spotify, and it brought an artistic lens to the event. Asian Paints designed a large mural inspired by celebration, rhythm and colour. At the centre of the design was Chromacosm, the brand’s extensive architectural colour system featuring more than 5,300 shades.

The brand also set up an interactive photo booth using its iconic paint buckets. Fans captured printed Polaroid moments in the shade Love Song, adding a personalised memory to their I-Pop Icons Live experience. These installations worked as touchpoints where colour and sound blended naturally, creating a lively setting that fans gravitated towards.

One of the memorable moments from the evening involved Armaan Malik. After performing, he visited the Asian Paints space and paused to admire the mural. To mark the occasion, Asian Paints surprised him with a custom guitar painted in his favourite shades, echoing the same palette used in the mural. It was a subtle but thoughtful gesture, combining the worlds of music and design in a way that felt organic.

Music and design come together in a unified fan experience

For Asian Paints, the partnership aligns with its ongoing efforts to show how colour can shape experiences, not just spaces. The brand has consistently appeared at cultural intersections such as art, cricket and lifestyle, and this collaboration with Spotify introduced its design sensibilities to a new, younger audience. The brand’s evolution into a broader home decor and lifestyle company also makes events like these an opportunity to reinforce its connection with modern consumers.

Spotify’s presence at the event had a clear purpose: to deepen the bond between I-Pop artists and their fan communities. The platform has invested heavily in building a robust playlist ecosystem, supporting artists with content and amplifying rising voices. By moving from digital to physical spaces, Spotify is giving fans new ways to participate in the genre’s growth.

When both brands came together for I-Pop Icons Live, the result was an event that delivered more than entertainment. It showed how music and design can complement each other when the core idea is to create something meaningful for fans. It also reflected an emerging trend in India’s cultural landscape, where collaborations between lifestyle brands and music platforms are becoming more influential.

As I-Pop continues to grow, the partnership between Spotify and Asian Paints signals how brands can play a role in shaping fan experiences. For the artists, the event offered a larger stage. For fans, it offered a vibrant atmosphere. And for the industry, it offered a glimpse into how India’s pop movement is evolving with support from players beyond music.