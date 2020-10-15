Star Gold spreads COVID-19 awareness in its new ‘star-studded’ Dekh Ke Chalo initiative

We spoke to a marketer, a creative head and a strategy head about the ad film. Here’s what they had to say.
The on-going coronavirus pandemic has resulted in us making multiple changes in our lifestyle, especially when it comes to stepping outside. The new normal has weaved into our daily routine in a rather surprising and unexpected demeanour. With unlock 5.0 in place now, safe health measures like social distancing, face masks and sanitizers have become a lifeline to get through this COVID-19 period.
With the economy almost open and people stepping out, carelessness has seeped in with people often neglecting the necessary precautions. The misconception or incautiousness that all is well and we’ve left the worst days behind has led to a constant rise in the number of cases, further tightening the grip of this catastrophic virus. Therefore, the need for awareness and cautioning the importance of these basic steps, have become more important than ever.
The pandemic has witnessed multiple brands across the world contributing their share of support to this humanitarian crisis. Star Gold, one of the leading Hindi movie channels in India has recently released an ad film which is a visually well-crafted commercial highlighting the need for the moment. The film puts emphasis on the importance of face masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers, putting the lost spotlight back on safety, hygiene and health against the virus. What’s unique about the Dekh Ke Chalo initiative is its creativity, execution and well-modelled approach to reach the masses.
The ad film features clippings of blockbuster Bollywood movies rather innovatively. Movie stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and everyone else on screen can be seen sporting a mask. Also, certain scenes in the film are creatively placed and showcase face masks, 2-meter social distancing and sanitizers. In the background, one can hear the legendary song – Dekh Ke Chalo which holds relevance most at the moment and captures the sentiment beautifully. By leveraging the biggest influencers in the country – Bollywood artists, the channel has given the campaign a mass appeal, with effective messaging.
We spoke to a marketer, a creative head and a strategy head about their take on the campaign. Here’s what they had to say:
Sai Narayan, chief marketing officer, Paisabazaar.com opines, “This ad film is a 'Smart Cut'. Keeping the pandemic situation in mind and the non-availability of shooting time from celebrities and crew, this is a safe option. The footage selection choice is good and goes well with the chosen track. Celebrities will definitely help take the messaging across. Celebs like Hrithik, Ajay Devgn & Pankaj Tripathi connect well with both masses and classes.”
He adds that the message is not very different from what we are hearing around, but that's the need of the hour. “The makers have kept the messaging simple, clear, direct and it is meant for masses. The addition of masks in the edit brings a feeling of a new normal, that too when endorsed by celebrities. It somewhere makes it cool to be with a mask, thus inspiring.”
Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy believes that it’s a well-done job and is extremely massy. “MASK is the ‘ASK’ for a safer world and doing it in this way creates awareness in an entertaining way. There are scenes that we recognise and have loved. It makes you want to watch it and for those who don't know how it's done, it's is a very intriguing one.” she says.
Amit Kekre, national strategy head, DDB Mudra Group appreciates the execution and for him, the campaign connects nicely with the category that is essentially about viewing or ‘watching’ to ‘being watchful’ in today’s environment. “The advert is an Interesting take on the role that content plays in the strange times we are in. The role of the brand towards the end, to fill the void created by being watchful and hence staying indoors could be a little more etched out. That said the execution very cleverly uses exiting footage that complements the verbal narrative.”