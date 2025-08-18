Star Jalsha: 100 weeks of undisputed leadership, countless hearts won

Star Jalsha, Bengal’s most loved entertainment destination, has yet again achieved an extraordinary milestone — 100 consecutive weeks as the leading channel in the BGEC market. During these 100 weeks of dominance, Star Jalsha maintained a commanding viewership lead of over 17% ahead of its nearest competitor and captured nearly 47% of the BGEC market (WB-U, 15-50 ABC, Wk37’23-Wk31’25). This reflects the channel's deep and enduring connection with audiences across the state, from metropolitan hubs to the most remote rural communities.

For over 16 years, Star Jalsha has been the pioneer in redefining Bengali television. From introducing the industry’s first male hero in Khokababu to creating enduring icons such as Sreemoyee, Maa, Gaatchora, Joba, Mohor, Ishti Kutum, and Khukumoni, the channel has consistently created characters that resonate deeply with viewers. These characters have become cultural icons, inspiring millions across Bengal and sparking nationwide admiration as their stories have been adapted into multiple languages across the network.

In the last 100 weeks, names like Geeta, Kothha, and Rangamotihave moved beyond TV screens, becoming symbols of courage, resilience and transformation. Parashuram, with his relatable charm, has become a voice for the everyday Bengali man, striking an emotional chord with middle-class households across rural, urban and metro Bengal. Alongside, shows like Shubho Bibaho, Chirosokha, and Anurager Chowwa have blended entertainment with meaning, addressing socially relevant issues and reinforcing Star Jalsha’s role as both a mirror to society and a catalyst for change.

From campus romances to heroic action sagas, from a tribal girl breaking barriers to a daughter-in-law chasing her dreams, Star Jalsha continues to paint a rich canvas of inspiring tales. The recently launched Raj Rajeshwari Rani Bhabani based upon the divine journey of a girl chosen by Maa Bhavani, has already captured Bengal’s imagination and claimed the crown as Bengal’s top show.

A legacy that keeps growing



As Star Jalsha marks 16 years of entertaining Bengali viewers, its continues its unwavering promise to bring fresh, inspiring stories in every household in Bengal. With an exciting slate of launches and festive line-ups ahead, the recent pipeline being Compass, the channel reaffirms its commitment to evolving with its audiences, honoring the deep emotional bond it shares with them, and strengthening that connection with every new story it tells. 100 weeks down, countless stories ahead.