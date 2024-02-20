Star Sports revolutionizes TV for advertisers this IPL with a host of ground-breaking brand solutions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The broadcaster offers brands with unique solutions that will cater to business goals across the funnel.
Star Sports has been the flag-bearer of broadcast innovations globally and continues to push the boundaries of the live sports experience on TV. Recently, Star Sports achieved a notable milestone of achieving the 8th position on the prestigious STA Sports Technology Power List 2023. Star Sports was the only Indian brand in the top 50 rankings of the prestigious award, eclipsing the likes of Formula 1, Nike, Apple, and Google. Come IPL 2024, the broadcaster is set to radically shakeup the live sports broadcast experience for advertisers, providing transformative innovation at a scale over half a billion during IPL.
1) Star Sports: Hot Deals – Introducing a first-of-its-kind patented tech innovation, Star Sports Hot Deals will allow viewers to scan, interact and engage with a single tap through their second screen. TV will now create an opportunity for brands to leverage viewer engagement by providing live offers, contests, unique experiences without the hassle of missing out on key moments during the live broadcast of IPL 2024. For users that might have missed the QR code during live broadcast or do not have access to a smartphone, they can also visit hotdeals.starsports.com to avail exclusive offers. Star Sports network will leverage the might of our cricket legends and talent to build promos which will play at a high frequency to encourage viewers to engage with the brand instantly.
2) Virtual In-Studio Product Placement – Brands can now create ultra-immersive product experiences for viewers inside the Cricket Live studio, representing a paradigm shift in how brands connect with consumers. Brands can leverage this technology to alleviate the impact of new launches by creating in-depth product engagement.
3) Showcasing Products through Legends and Experts during Cricket Live – Brands looking to drive product usage/exploration and deepen engagement with viewers can leverage the power of cricket legends and talent on Cricket Live. As per BARC, Cricket Live reaches 80% of live match audiences, making the scale an unmissable proposition for brands. The studio experts empower product integration not just informatively, but also make it highly engaging and entertaining.
4) Startup Powerplay – a groundbreaking opportunity tailor-made for budding startups to showcase their brand or product narrative in a concise 60-second slot on the premier platform of television media – IPL. Positioned strategically during live match telecasts, precisely at the onset of the Strategic Timeout or near the match commencement, capturing the undivided attention of engaged viewers. The unique selling proposition of Startup Powerplay lies in its guarantee of complete brand exclusivity, allowing only one startup per day to seize this invaluable opportunity. Attractively priced, startups can handpick any IPL match to maximize their product's exposure, ensuring optimal impact and visibility.
5) Contextually Owning Match Moments to Drive Brand Propositions - Brands will now be able to leverage high impact, bite sized assets during IPL on Star Sports. A wide variety of assets such as squeeze ups, push-backs and other graphical elements can now be bought on a daily, weekly, and fortnightly basis. For brands that want to drive high salience, call to action or moment ownership these assets provide a low outlay high impact opportunity for brands this IPL on TV.
Star Sports, renowned for its trailblazing broadcast innovations, is set to redefine the advertiser experience during IPL 2024. Through these innovations, brands can now make long-lasting impressions on the minds of viewers and further grow equity for key stakeholders of their business at scale.