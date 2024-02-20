Star Sports revolutionizes TV for advertisers this IPL with a host of ground-breaking brand solutions

1) Star Sports: Hot Deals – Introducing a first-of-its-kind patented tech innovation, Star Sports Hot Deals will allow viewers to scan, interact and engage with a single tap through their second screen. TV will now create an opportunity for brands to leverage viewer engagement by providing live offers, contests, unique experiences without the hassle of missing out on key moments during the live broadcast of IPL 2024. For users that might have missed the QR code during live broadcast or do not have access to a smartphone, they can also visit hotdeals.starsports.com to avail exclusive offers. Star Sports network will leverage the might of our cricket legends and talent to build promos which will play at a high frequency to encourage viewers to engage with the brand instantly.