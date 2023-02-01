Star-studded Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards set to return for an even bigger & grander second edition on 7th April 2023

Speaking on the launch of the second edition, Nandini Shenoy, founder & CEO, Pinkvilla stated, "As we start a new year and get ready for the highly anticipated second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, we look back with great pride on the success of the previous edition. Pinkvilla Style Icons is a special asset for us that symbolizes our ongoing dedication to expansion and diversification. We are sure that this year's awards ceremony will further establish our reputation as one of India's first digital entertainment and lifestyle platforms and highlight our accomplishments in the high-profile events industry. We'll keep pushing the envelope and establishing new benchmarks as we go along, not just for Indian events but also for other innovative creative ventures.”