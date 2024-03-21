Star-studded spectacle: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards sets the stage ablaze with craft & style

Nandini Shenoy, founder & CEO of Pinkvilla, expressed her delight at the success of the event, stating, "The success of the event underscores Pinkvilla's commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining excellence in lifestyle and entertainment content. We are thrilled to have provided a platform for the industry's top talent to shine and for audiences to witness the magic of their favourite celebs up close. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences to our audience."