Sylvi: Crafting a legacy of excellence and social responsibility

In the realm of luxury watchmaking, Sylvi stands out not only for its exquisite timepieces but also for its unwavering commitment to excellence and social responsibility. Owned by Style Feathers and founded in 2015 by Mr. Krushna Ghevariya and Mr. Ishan Kukadia in Surat, the company Sylvi has been on a mission to create a brand that embodies both craftsmanship and compassion. This article explores how Sylvi is crafting a legacy of excellence while making a positive impact on society.