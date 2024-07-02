Sylvi: Crafting a legacy of excellence and social responsibility

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In the realm of luxury watchmaking, Sylvi stands out not only for its exquisite timepieces but also for its unwavering commitment to excellence and social responsibility. Owned by Style Feathers and founded in 2015 by Mr. Krushna Ghevariya and Mr. Ishan Kukadia in Surat, the company Sylvi has been on a mission to create a brand that embodies both craftsmanship and compassion. This article explores how Sylvi is crafting a legacy of excellence while making a positive impact on society.
Sylvi's dedication to quality is evident in every aspect of its watchmaking process. The brand's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Surat employ advanced technologies and meticulous craftsmanship to ensure precision and durability. Each undergoes rigorous quality checks, from the initial design phase to the final assembly, ensuring that every timepiece meets the highest standards of functionality and elegance.
Sylvi's design philosophy is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. The brand offers a diverse range of watches, including analog, digital, analog-digital, and chronograph models. Each design reflects India's rich cultural heritage while incorporating contemporary aesthetics to cater to modern tastes. This unique approach has helped Sylvi carve a niche for itself in the competitive luxury watch market.
In an age where sustainability is crucial, Sylvi is leading the way with its eco-friendly practices. The brand uses recycled and packaging, minimizing its environmental footprint. Sylvi's manufacturing processes are designed to be energy-efficient, further demonstrating the brand's commitment to protecting the planet. By integrating sustainability into every step of its operations, Sylvi is setting new standards for the luxury watch industry.
One of Sylvi's core missions is to empower women through education, skills training, and entrepreneurship opportunities. The brand has launched several initiatives aimed at providing women with the tools they need to succeed. Each Sylvi watch symbolizes this commitment to inclusivity and celebrates women's potential. By aligning customers with a movement that advances women's strength and independence, Sylvi is not just selling watches but also promoting a cause.
Sylvi is also deeply committed to childcare initiatives. The brand invests in programs that support educational scholarships, nutrition, and recreational activities for children. Every Sylvi watch sold contributes to these initiatives, helping to create safe and enriching environments for children's development and well-being. This focus on childcare underscores Sylvi's belief in nurturing future generations.
Sylvi's reputation for quality and reliability is built on its rigorous quality control processes. From the initial design phase to the final assembly, every component of a Sylvi watch undergoes multiple quality checks. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that each timepiece performs flawlessly, reflecting Sylvi's commitment to customer satisfaction.
Looking ahead, Sylvi aims to establish itself as a globally recognized luxury watch brand while proudly manufacturing in India. By 2040, the brand hopes to capture 10% of the Indian population as loyal customers. This ambitious goal is underpinned by Sylvi's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and social responsibility.
Sylvi's legacy of excellence and social responsibility is a testament to the brand's vision and values. By creating exquisite timepieces that celebrate Indian craftsmanship and embracing sustainable practices, Sylvi is redefining what it means to be a luxury watchmaker. Through its impactful social initiatives, Sylvi is making a positive difference in the lives of women and children, embodying the true essence of corporate responsibility. As the brand continues to grow and innovate, it remains committed to crafting a legacy that will endure for generations to come.