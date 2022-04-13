Tailormade Solutions & Innovative IPs Make Discovery India the Leading Choice of Advertisers

Internet penetration in India has changed the country’s landscape for the better. As per Statista reports, in 2021, the internet penetration went up by 45 percent, which resulted in an overall increase of 75 percent viewership in OTT app subscriptions during the lockdown. With the onset of Covid-19, over the top (OTT) platforms emerged as one of the most preferred mediums of advertising for brands due to the audience engagement and the reach. It pushed each one of us to think differently and innovate our existing formats to give us better results. Addressing the unalterable global situation, we at Discovery India saw tailormade business solutions as an effective tool to engage consumers. Despite the covid restrictions and a slump in the industry operations, 2020 witnessed a phenomenal double-digit growth. Discovery’s digital ad revenues took a lion’s share and grew by 200% in 2021.