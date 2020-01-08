Taking Sehat Ka Promotion To The Next Level: Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil's 21 Day Challenge Makes Wave

Started on January 01, 2020, #SehatKaPromotionChallenge is being taken up by country's top digital fitness enthusiasts.
A new year brings a ton lot of new resolutions to embrace over the year. While picking up new hobbies and digging into the unfulfilled ones remain the prime mover, health-related resolutions stay on top of almost everybody's list. And why shouldn't it be? Gym memberships scale, workout regimes are laid out, the term 'healthy-diet' gets induced into conversations. But all these aspirations of a healthy body and mind start to fade within a couple of weeks. Lack of motivation, increased fatigue & tiresomeness leads to procrastination of a 'healthy' vow.
To avoid drop-outs and ensure commitment, India's leading edible oil and foods brand, Fortune Foods recently released its #SehatKaPromotionChallenge. The challenge is powered by Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil and gives the person the right reason to kick start the new year with a healthy routine. The challenge is backed by the scientifically proven fact that if a practice is sincerely followed for 21 days continuously, it eventually becomes a habit. It's noteworthy that this challenge is raised by a brand that has been a harbinger of introducing healthy and nutritive oils in its space.
To reach out to the masses, the brand leveraged influencer marketing. It collaborated with four popular content creators (Rashmi Agarwal, Sonali Swami, Shibani Gharat, Paridhi Pandey) on Instagram whose core focus is on health and are keen fitness enthusiasts. These fitness enthusiasts have taken up the 21 day challenge this new year and are taking up one new healthy habit every day to include in their lifestyle. Some of these activities are push ups, lunges, burpees, jumping jacks, running, and planks. In addition to this, these fitness enthusiasts also strongly believe in working towards peace of mind along with a healthy diet.
The #SehatKaPromotion challenge is now actively running on Instagram and you can participate in it and reward yourself with good health. In addition, lucky winners will get a chance to bag exciting prizes.
Fortune Foods has always been remembered and well associated as a brand that stands true to its core proposition of 'not-just-another-oil' but rather oils that benefit your health. Taking forward this philosophy, #SehatKaPromotionChallenge is yet another remarkable initiative by the brand to encourage the audience to take steps towards improving their lifestyle. Launching this challenge at a time where maintaining ideal personal health seems to be a major concern, coming out with such an initiative promises a colossal reach and brand loyalty. To conclude, this healthy initiative by Fortune Foods not only encourages its audience towards desired fitness goals through consistent healthy habits but also throws light on the big impact of small efforts.