Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery: Aao Kartavya Nibhaye, Chalo Desh Banaye

The creative emphasizes the importance of growing up with dreams and aspirations for both oneself and the nation, through the innocent banter between siblings. Leveraging the conversation between the two kids gives a very real, emotive and micro vision of how children are aware and ready to contribute to building India. The father validates their vision and is as much a metaphor as he is proof of the multitudes who are building India every day, in their own way. Capturing the essence of Tata Hitachi's belief that every individual has a role to play in building a brighter future for India.