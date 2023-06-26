Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery: Aao Kartavya Nibhaye, Chalo Desh Banaye

Tata Hitachi launches a new, distinctive communication reminding us that building the India of tomorrow is not just a mere goal, but a duty we must fulfil with dedication and passion.
Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery - a joint venture between Tata Motors Limited (40 percent) and Hitachi Construction Machinery Limited (60 percent), has been an integral part of India's growth story for more than six decades. The organization’s unwavering commitment to manufacturing high-quality construction equipment, has played a crucial role in several significant infrastructure and mining projects all across the country.
Actively partnering the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative, Tata Hitachi manufactures a wide range of construction equipment in the plants at Dharwad and Kharagpur.
A commitment that has solidified the organizations position as a reliable solutions provider for customers, delivering superior quality products and contributing to the nation’s economic development.
The concept of the new campaign originates from the brand theme of Chalo Desh Banye which is a clarion call to build the nation. The new communication takes a leap to showcase that nation building is a duty which we all must fulfil with dedication, pride and passion.
This new creative takes a warm, personal, and engaging approach, showcasing the act of building the India of tomorrow as a duty that each citizen must fulfil. The creative expression of "kartavya" becomes the seamless bridge where the performance of one's duty and the purpose of building the nation are interlinked.
The creative emphasizes the importance of growing up with dreams and aspirations for both oneself and the nation, through the innocent banter between siblings. Leveraging the conversation between the two kids gives a very real, emotive and micro vision of how children are aware and ready to contribute to building India. The father validates their vision and is as much a metaphor as he is proof of the multitudes who are building India every day, in their own way. Capturing the essence of Tata Hitachi's belief that every individual has a role to play in building a brighter future for India.
"Aao Kartavya Nibhaye, Chalo Desh Banaye" is not only a celebration of pride but also a call to action. Tata Hitachi firmly believes that through one’s strength, commitment, and passion one can move the country to reach new heights. The communication reinforces the thought that it is the moral duty of an individual to build a better tomorrow for the future generation.
The new communication reflects the brand's deep-rooted commitment to the country's growth and urges individuals to fulfil their responsibilities and actively contribute to the nation's progress.
For more information about Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery and the organisations commitment to nation-building, please visit https://www.tatahitachi.co.in/chalo-desh-banaye-2023