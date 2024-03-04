TATA IPL on JioCinema: Beyond cricket, a gateway to brand success

Captivating Audiences and Elevating Brands:

Advertisers now have a unique chance to capture the attention of audiences and propel their brand image to new heights. Over 200 million cricket enthusiasts will tune in on CTV devices, with a significant portion (at least 25%) enjoying the action on high-resolution 4K screens. These premium viewers represent the ideal customer base for brands in sectors like luxury goods, investments, dining, entertainment, electronics, and travel. Their high spending power and passion for premium experiences make them highly sought-after targets during the IPL.