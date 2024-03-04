TATA IPL on JioCinema: Beyond cricket, a gateway to brand success

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Unleashing the Power of TATA IPL 2024: Amplifying brands and captivating audiences.
The TATA IPL 2024 isn't just about electrifying cricket matches; it's a game-changer for advertisers seeking to supercharge their reach and impact. With a potential audience of 650 million viewers, the tournament offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with diverse audiences across India, regardless of their device – from cutting-edge 4K displays to Jio 4G Feature phones.
This year, JioCinema steps up its advertising game with a robust ad suite, making it simpler than ever for brands to engage with passionate fans. Live streaming across multiple feeds, exclusive IPL content in various Indian languages, and over 100 audience targeting options open doors to endless possibilities.
Captivating Audiences and Elevating Brands:
Advertisers now have a unique chance to capture the attention of audiences and propel their brand image to new heights. Over 200 million cricket enthusiasts will tune in on CTV devices, with a significant portion (at least 25%) enjoying the action on high-resolution 4K screens. These premium viewers represent the ideal customer base for brands in sectors like luxury goods, investments, dining, entertainment, electronics, and travel. Their high spending power and passion for premium experiences make them highly sought-after targets during the IPL.
Reaching New Horizons:
What truly sets TATA IPL 2024 apart is the accessibility offered by free streaming across all devices, including Jio 4G feature phones. This opens doors for a new audience to experience the IPL for the first time, allowing brands to connect with previously untapped markets. An estimated 35-40 million users will stream the IPL on their Jio 4G phones.
Precise Targeting and Streamlined Strategies:
Advertisers can leverage the extensive 100+ audience cohorts for precise targeting of their messages across various ad formats during TATA IPL 2024. This unprecedented level of granularity ensures that advertising reaches the most relevant viewers, making it accessible for brands of all sizes. Additionally, it minimizes wasted ad spend, addressing a major concern for marketers.
Expanding the Reach for Local Businesses:
To further enhance accessibility, JioCinema is extending IPL partnerships to small businesses and local retailers, offering cost-effective solutions tailored to their budgets. This initiative not only broadens the horizons for such businesses but also amplifies the impact of IPL advertising, ensuring that every brand can leverage this platform to maximize reach and engagement.
Leveraging the Power of IPL for Local Businesses:
The powerful 'IPL brand association' can be harnessed by small businesses seeking to captivate new audiences within their budget constraints. It allows them to build brand trust and enter untapped markets seamlessly by adding authenticity to their campaign messages.
Local retailers can launch targeted campaigns to reach cricket fan demographics, harnessing the scale and grandeur of the IPL. This approach will set them apart from the competition, strengthen brand recall, and boost engagement
Amplifying New Products and Services:
Businesses launching new products or services can also leverage the IPL to generate excitement, interest, and demand. This comprehensive strategy will not only maximize exposure but also position them as relevant and appealing to consumers amidst the IPL frenzy.
Revolutionizing Advertising:
TATA IPL 2024 will revolutionize advertising, especially on CTV, with innovative features. These formats will empower brands to boost awareness and drive success across various marketing objectives. Additionally, advertisers can now own tailored feeds, capturing the undivided attention of cricket fans. This ensures that their brand stands out remarkably, maximizing visibility and impact.
Beyond Mere Visibility:
During TATA IPL 2024, advertising goes beyond mere visibility. It's about creating lasting impressions that resonate with passionate cricket fans long after the final match. JioCinema has prepared the stage with unparalleled opportunities – now it's up to the advertisers to hit it out of the park!