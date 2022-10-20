Tech-Driven Digital Marketing Solutions are Our Key Focus, Says Hashtag Orange's Mukesh Vij

Being a part of an advertising and marketing agency like Group M for more than 15 years, I realized the clear gap when it comes to providing 360-degree digital marketing solutions to evolving brands. The agencies were struggling with their partner outfits to provide integrated solutions to the aggressive needs of today’s growing brands. The customer journeys are not linear anymore and with time it has only become complex with the evolution of multiple channels, and I could clearly see a vision of building an integrated digital marketing agency that could cater to the end-to-end value chain of the customer journey, starting from product discovery to sales.