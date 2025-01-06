The art of product integration: Android’s '#DeletedScenes' ft. Ananya Panday

When it comes to connecting with Gen Z, authenticity and creativity are key. Android’s latest campaign, #DeletedScenes does exactly that by teaming up with Bollywood star Ananya Panday in her "Bae" avatar from the hit series Call Me Bae.

Advertisment

Here’s the genius of it: Android didn’t just slap a logo on a show. They became part of the story. By rewriting iconic scenes and crafting new ones, Android showcased its features like Circle to Search and Gemini in a way that feels natural, fun, and totally relatable.

Let’s dive into how this campaign turned heads and set a new standard for product integration.

Campaign ideation: Where entertainment meets advertising

Android tapped into Call Me Bae’s vibrant energy and created content that feels more like deleted scenes than ads. Ananya Panday, as "Bae," along with her #BehenCode gang, demonstrated Android’s Features in everyday moments Gen Z can’t get enough of—whether it’s planning a spontaneous trip or finding outfits with Circle to Search.

Take Goa trip planning as an example. It’s not just a video; it’s a story about Google Gemini on Android helps Bae’s friends plan a getaway with zero hassle. It’s engaging, aspirational, and screams, “We get you, Gen Z.”

Building a narrative, Android style

Android didn’t just release ads; they built a narrative over time.

1. Pre-launch buzz: Cast members shared reaction videos reminiscing about unseen moments from Call Me Bae. Followers couldn’t resist commenting to demand these “cut” scenes.

2. Main launch: Videos were first released across each cast member’s social media account, followed by a broader rollout on Google India, blending seamlessly with the show’s tone and aesthetic.

3. The big finish: The campaign wrapped with The Switch, where Ananya Panday switches to Android. It’s cheeky, bold, and exactly the kind of content that gets people talking.

What makes #DeletedScenes so powerful is how it turns product features into real-life solutions that resonate with Gen Z. This isn’t just advertising. It’s storytelling that shifts perception.

Why this campaign matters

By embedding itself in Call Me Bae’s world, Android has proven that great marketing isn’t about selling—it’s about connecting. The #DeletedScenes campaign is a blueprint for brands looking to build trust, excitement, and loyalty among Gen Z.

The takeaway? When you stop shouting about features and start showing how they fit into real lives, the results speak for themselves. Android didn’t just create a campaign; they built a movement.