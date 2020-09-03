The first music concert launch? OPPO F17 Pro Sets A New Bar for smartphone brands

Plus, OPPO’s leading design aesthetics bring forth what is possibly the sleekest smartphone of 2020. The F17 Pro sports an ultra-thin and lightweight body, measuring just 7.48mm in width and an unbelievable 164g, alongside three trendy colors and a premium “Shiny Matte” texture. Users now also have the option to flaunt dazzling portrait photos, thanks to the device’s 6 AI portrait cameras, including a 48MP Wide Angle Quad Cam and Front Dual Depth Cameras, that give stunning clarity and quality to all your pictures. All this is tied together with its best-in-class 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charging technology, which boasts 5-hours of talk with a bare 5 minute of charge. Add to that ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, and the OPPO F17 Pro equips you with innovative technology, including an Anti-Lag Algorithm and Air Gestures, that will let you flaunt your fast-paced and stylish lifestyle.