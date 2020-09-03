The first music concert launch? OPPO F17 Pro Sets A New Bar for smartphone brands

The launch event saw the unveiling of a staggeringly powerful smartphone that promises a host of performance-oriented features for a smooth and seamless user experience.
After weeks of wait, the OPPO F17 Pro and F17 finally made their much-awaited debut in style. The launch event saw the unveiling of a staggeringly powerful smartphone that promises a host of performance-oriented features for a smooth and seamless user experience. Not just that, the brand took things a notch higher with the launch as well – a first-ever musical concert launch of a smartphone that raised the bar quite high up for competition.
The launch was as grand as the brand itself, with a host of celebrities joining to unveil one of the best smartphones of the year. The launch event saw the congregation of some renowned names from the music and entertainment industry. While television actor Rithvik Dhanjani hosted the event, the performances were headlined by artists Raftaar and Hardy Sandhu, alongside noted fashion influencer Nikki Mehra, leaving everyone completely mesmerized and enthralled.
As a leading global smartphone brand, OPPO has been constantly striving to innovate not only in terms of their product but also marketing strategies that reverberate with the heart and soul of the young audience and highlight OPPO’s youthful brand ethos. OPPO thrives on consumer engagement and to that end, they have always on the lookout for creating interesting touch points for our consumers. Music is one such powerful tool that brings people together and helps connect better with the millennials at a stronger level. With industry stalwarts like Raftaar and Hardy Sandhu, OPPO aims to connect with the Target audience that exuberates fun and creativity just like the OPPO F17 Pro.
The event not only introduced, but also mirrored the F series’ spirit of ‘flaunt’. Right from the stylish entry of the celebs, the unique performances, and to the way the devices were unveiled – every aspect of the event was tailormade to encourage fans to #FlauntItYourWay. While Raftaar and Hardy Sandhu talked about flaunt worthy performance of the OPPO 17 Pro whether, Nikki Mehra took to the stage to highlight the premium and ultra-sleek design of smartphone featuring Mini Dual Punch-hole.
Even the device itself - the brand new OPPO F17 Pro - redefine the term fashionable technology, and has been crafted for a generation that loves setting new trends, and flaunting them to the world.
Plus, OPPO’s leading design aesthetics bring forth what is possibly the sleekest smartphone of 2020. The F17 Pro sports an ultra-thin and lightweight body, measuring just 7.48mm in width and an unbelievable 164g, alongside three trendy colors and a premium “Shiny Matte” texture. Users now also have the option to flaunt dazzling portrait photos, thanks to the device’s 6 AI portrait cameras, including a 48MP Wide Angle Quad Cam and Front Dual Depth Cameras, that give stunning clarity and quality to all your pictures. All this is tied together with its best-in-class 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charging technology, which boasts 5-hours of talk with a bare 5 minute of charge. Add to that ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, and the OPPO F17 Pro equips you with innovative technology, including an Anti-Lag Algorithm and Air Gestures, that will let you flaunt your fast-paced and stylish lifestyle.
The brand received equal amounts of praise and love from its fans, and everyone else who watched the event unfold. OPPO’s social media handles were rife with users praising the brand’s ingenuity, and rightly so!
The launch event brought fore OPPO’s prowess in always experimenting and innovating, whether it is with their product offerings or marketing campaigns and even launch events. OPPO has weaved its growth story around many industry-first marketing initiatives – whether it is this launch, roping in top influencers and celebrities for promotions, or even by hosting India’s largest drone light show during the launch of the Reno3 Pro. OPPO has the privilege of being that one brand that is always the first to undertake unique marketing initiatives with each launch.
The idea behind undertaking such mammoth initiatives is to build and establish a stronger consumer connection with such unique initiatives. The brand dares to be different, and doesn’t mind experimenting, which clearly reflects in its efforts to promote itself. With an idea to offer something new and refreshing for its viewers, OPPO is fueling passion points and building a much deeper connect through its out-of-the-box marketing initiatives. We cannot wait to be swept off our feet by many more of such amazing marketing initiatives from the leader of top-notch innovation and unbridled creativity.
The OPPO F17 Pro is now available at a price of 22,990/- across online and offline stores (Amazon and Flipkart). And in case you want to catch a glimpse of the grand launch event that was, head to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BgnDUPyKdI and witness the beauty unfold.