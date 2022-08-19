The Inaugural Season of Ultimate Kho Kho Kicks Off in Front of a Full House

“Kho-Kho is an integral part of India’s culture. Today this sport is being played in 36 countries not only in Asia but also in Europe and Africa. Today the image of this rural sport is changing with Ultimate Kho Kho. There has been a lot of hard work and I would like to thank Tenzing Niyogi and Tyagi Ji, both of them have taken this sport to new heights. I am also thankful to the Indian Government for their support,” said Sudhanshu Mittal, president, Kho Kho Federation of India.