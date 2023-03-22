The LEGO Group India partners with AMAZON.IN to launch LEGO Brand Days

"With a fundamental belief that Children are our role models, the LEGO® brand has always aspired to inspire & develop the builders of tomorrow. Since we embarked on this mission in 2020, we've witnessed a significant rise in consumer demand! In fact, just in the last 1 year, the number of app downloads of our child-safe community sharing & creativity app LEGO® Life surpassed HALF A MILLION! To add more play to the life of Indian kids, parents & adults alike – we're ramping up our efforts to add more play sets, play experiences, play themes & play occasions across all age groups from toddlers to adults! Hence, we're SUPER EXCITED to partner with the Amazon team to SPOTLIGHT OUR NEW LAUNCHES through the first ever LEGO® Brand Days!" shares Bhavana Mandon, Marketing Director for LEGO® India.