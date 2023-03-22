The LEGO Group India partners with AMAZON.IN to launch LEGO Brand Days

The co-branded event will run from 18th to 26th March on Amazon.in and will spotlight new LEGO® sets, new themes & International Bestsellers launching in India for the first time.
LEGO®, a popular toy brand that have been enjoyed by people of all ages for over 80 years and has grown to become one of the most recognized and beloved brands in the world. Over the years, LEGO® has introduced many different themes and sets to appeal to a broad range of interests.
To build on their mission to make PLAY an essential component of everyday life & service the increasing consumer demand for more International Bestsellers, the LEGO® group is now expanding its RANGE in INDIA to introduce more than 20 new play-themes and over 400 new sets in 2023, with over a 150 NEW LAUNCHES in the spotlight during the FIRST EVER LEGO® Brand Days in partnership with AMAZON INDIA!
From beloved homegrown themes like LEGO® DUPLO, CLASSIC, CREATOR 3-IN-1, CITY, FRIENDS & NINJAGO to a plethora of partnership themes like LEGO® STAR WARS, Harry Potter, MARVEL, DISNEY Princess, Minecraft, Jurassic World & MORE; Kids & Adults alike are in for a treat, with HARD-TO-FIND INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLERS finally AVAILABLE IN INDIA!
"With a fundamental belief that Children are our role models, the LEGO® brand has always aspired to inspire & develop the builders of tomorrow. Since we embarked on this mission in 2020, we've witnessed a significant rise in consumer demand! In fact, just in the last 1 year, the number of app downloads of our child-safe community sharing & creativity app LEGO® Life surpassed HALF A MILLION! To add more play to the life of Indian kids, parents & adults alike – we're ramping up our efforts to add more play sets, play experiences, play themes & play occasions across all age groups from toddlers to adults! Hence, we're SUPER EXCITED to partner with the Amazon team to SPOTLIGHT OUR NEW LAUNCHES through the first ever LEGO® Brand Days!" shares Bhavana Mandon, Marketing Director for LEGO® India.
"Ever since their launch, we've partnered with the LEGO® India team to help them bring the joy of LEGO® play to more & more Indian kids & parents! Given their ambitious plans to expand their presence in India, we felt that an exciting property like the first ever LEGO® Brand Days could be a great way to realize those ambitions!" Adds Cherian John, Category head for toys at Amazon India.
Live between 18th to 26th March on Amazon.in, explore more than 150 EXCITING NEW SETS during the LEGO® Brand Days. Prices start from INR 449 only! Check out all the NEW THEMES, International Bestsellers & NEW SETS for GIFTING for toddlers, preschoolers, boys, girls & ADULTS here.