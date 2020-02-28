The nation finally knows #WhatsInTheBox

Fortune unveils its new identity & wide range of offerings through an unconventional unboxing campaign.
The years of unhealthy and lousy food habits are being left behind now. The Indian consumers take it seriously that they have a clear understanding of the nutritional benefits of the things that they eat. The consumers are also making themselves aware of the best and healthy ways to cook their food. Fortune has always looked after these requirements of the consumers in the best possible ways.
Fortune has decided to go through a complete brand uplift to cater to their consumers. They have taken up the motive to build a modern and contemporary image of the brand. Fortune has also decided to redesign its brand logo and packaging, along with their method of communication with consumers. To condition the consumers through this transition, Fortune planned a 7-day unboxing activity.
This 7-day activity featured their Brand Ambassador, renowned Bollywood celeb Akshay Kumar, veteran cricketer Sourav Ganguly along with several other renowned food bloggers, chefs and influencers from various regions of India. This idea was inculcated to capture the reactions of people towards the revamp from different parts of India. This campaign in a unique way unveils Fortune’s new range of products which would now span across items like oils, atta, dal, soya chunks, besan and much more.
To kick start their 7-day campaign, Fortune collaborated with celebrity Akshay Kumar. In the video which went viral on social media, we see an excited Akshay Kumar receiving a Fortune box. The video also captures his reaction to it while not revealing what exactly is in it. By creating this intrigue, Fortune persuaded the consumers to participate in its contest, #WhatsInTheBox. This contest required the users to go to the Instagram page of Fortune Foods , where they can participate in solving a puzzle by saving the jumbled Fortune box in the form of an instagram grid in the right order.
Over the span of 5 days, influencers were seen posting their own version of unboxing reaction videos which amplified the activity furthermore. On 28th February, Akshay Kumar and Sourav Ganguly along with all the associated influencers posted the complete unboxing videos, finally revealing #WhatsInTheBox. The final verdict was that the box contained Fortune’s new line products in it, with their new logo and packaging. The video also saw Akshay Kumar and all the other influencers talking about the New Avatar and the added products of Fortune.
Sanjay Adesara, Media and Strategy head, Adani Wilmar Ltd says, “In today’s fast-paced digital age, it is imperative to evolve along with the evolving consumer needs and at Fortune, we truly believe in this. The rebranding is thus an extension to keep pace with the ever-changing consumer needs. From an edible oils brand in 2000 we’re now ‘Owning the kitchen’ in 2020.”
Experience Commerce conceptualized this idea for Fortune Foods keeping in mind the impact that social media has on the consumers. They have effectively formulated the rebranding process with the social media contest, which ensured maximum engagement from the consumers by creating a sense of suspense.
Sandip Maiti, the CEO of Experience commerce says, ‘Mastering customer experiences in the digital ecosystem is the key to building great brands in 2020. First impressions are everything and digital laggards to savvy millennials, all tend to shy away if the user experience is not interactive. Understanding these key insights, we have catalyzed the rebranding of Fortune and we are excited to explore its growth potential.’
The whole idea of getting influencers to work on this rebranding has helped Fortune to reach out to a larger audience. This campaign not only highlights the rebranding of Fortune but also ensures that consumer engagement is at the peak.