The nation finally knows #WhatsInTheBox

To kick start their 7-day campaign, Fortune collaborated with celebrity Akshay Kumar. In the video which went viral on social media, we see an excited Akshay Kumar receiving a Fortune box. The video also captures his reaction to it while not revealing what exactly is in it. By creating this intrigue, Fortune persuaded the consumers to participate in its contest, #WhatsInTheBox. This contest required the users to go to the Instagram page of Fortune Foods , where they can participate in solving a puzzle by saving the jumbled Fortune box in the form of an instagram grid in the right order.