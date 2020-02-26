The Nation Wants to know #WhatsInTheBox

Social media gears up as Sherlock to solve Fortune Foods’ Instagram puzzle.
Everyone is up and buzzing with Fortune's new mystery campaign. India's most admired food FMCG brand has already started intriguing the consumers in the best possible way. All social media platforms are currently flooded with the same question and that is “What is Fortune really upto?” They have lately been dropping hints but that has only helped to make the audience more eager. Everyone is keen on cracking this mystery and finding the real motive that Fortune Foods has behind this.
To let the audience indulge and also keep the suspense building, Fortune has brought in the #WhatsInTheBox contest. Fortune Foods has been sending out some mystery boxes. Renowned Bollywood celeb and their brand ambassador Akshay Kumar, veteran cricketer Sourav Ganguly, eminent Indian Digital Influencers like Miss Malini, Ajay Chopra and Deeksha Joshi have received this box and they seem excited to find what they have received inside. Everyone’s reaction to the box sums up to one simple question, what is in the box? This is something that we still need to find out!
Fortune gives the consumers an opportunity to find out what is in the box by participating in a contest on Instagram. All that the users need to do is to access the Instagram page of Fortune and figure out the clues to solve a puzzle. Users can solve the puzzle by saving certain posts from the page in the right order and sharing a screenshot of it on their story while tagging Fortune Foods. Lucky winners who are able to solve the puzzle in time would stand a chance to win many exciting prizes.
All of social media is getting geared up in their own Sherlock avatar, and the reason for this is Fortune Foods’ mystery puzzle. Everyone on social media is thrilled by the idea of being the first to unravel #WhatsInTheBox. Social media being the new mass media, Fortune has picked on the ideal aspect to create intrigue and maximize their consumer engagement. The whole concept of finding what Fortune is up to has created a new social media frenzy.