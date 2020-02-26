The Nation Wants to know #WhatsInTheBox

Fortune gives the consumers an opportunity to find out what is in the box by participating in a contest on Instagram. All that the users need to do is to access the Instagram page of Fortune and figure out the clues to solve a puzzle. Users can solve the puzzle by saving certain posts from the page in the right order and sharing a screenshot of it on their story while tagging Fortune Foods. Lucky winners who are able to solve the puzzle in time would stand a chance to win many exciting prizes.