The One Where Eggfirst Hits A Century

Amongst the various milestones achieved by Eggfirst, our most recent one is having grown exponentially from a team of feisty-fifty to hearty-hundred in just one year! Our workplace has been our second home with co-workers as our extended family. To help our team get better by the day and make success a collective goal, we conduct regular training sessions that help us perform better each day. Interestingly, we share our performance numbers every month across the organisation at all levels from top level management to bottom. The purpose of this extreme transparency is to create a work environment that our team does not need an escape from, but where they enjoy making a living out of. They are all driven towards a common goal and enjoy the journey.