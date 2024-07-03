The power of programmatic advertising: How Liftoff helped Zupee boost ROI by 15%

By optimising for ROAS, Accelerate outperformed Zupee’s initial goals by 15% overall. In today’s competitive mobile landscape, focusing on ROAS is the best way to ensure you get the most out of every dollar spent. You can track which ads drive actual sales and conversions, allowing you to refine your strategy and avoid wasting money on ineffective campaigns. Zupee’s other KPIs displayed similar performance boosts, including average revenue per user (ARPU).