The Role of an EMI Calculator in Personal Financial Planning

Using an EMI calculator for personal financial planning involves these steps:

1. Budgeting

Create a detailed monthly budget that includes all income sources and expenses. Deduce the EMI amount from the calculator. Next, ensure that your loan repayments are within your budget.

2. Goal Setting

Set short-term and long-term financial goals. Divide your resources by knowing your EMI.

3. Debt Management Strategy

Develop a strategy to manage and repay debt. Some such strategies include:

Prioritising high-interest debts

Making regular prepayments

Refinancing loans

Devise a plan that works best for you.

4. Emergency Fund

Ensure you have an emergency fund that covers at least 3–6 months of expenses, including your EMIs. This way, you have a financial cushion in case of situations like job loss or medical emergencies.

5. Investment Planning

Balance your debt repayments with investment planning. Invest the surplus after EMI payments. Make sure your investment tools align with your financial goals and risk tolerance.