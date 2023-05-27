The role of SBI Life as the lead helmet partner of Rajasthan Royals Franchise is not just a branding opportunity – SBI Life’s Ravindra Sharma

In this biggest cricket league, each team has its own unique characteristics, ideologies and fan base. While scouting an opportunity for a meaningful association, we focused on collaborating with a team that resonates with similar purpose and belief. After deliberations, one team that aligned with our set of parameters was the Rajasthan Royals Franchise. The uniqueness that the team brings to table is its core purpose of discovering young talent and providing them with opportunities and a platform to perform their best. This way they are transforming lives and liberating the pool of young talent to fulfil their dreams & aspirations. Likewise, SBI Life too believes in undertaking social good through our products/services or CSR associations and that resonated with the team. Keeping our core brand purpose intact of liberating individuals to fulfil their aspirations while taking care of the financial needs of their loved ones, we made a strategic move by collaborating with Rajasthan Royals. In all, the purpose of both brands is to get the best out of the individuals and safeguard their future. As a brand, we continually seek out meaningful associations that help us forge a stronger connection with the larger audience. The Rajasthan Royals Franchise has captured the hearts of many cricket-fans over the years, with their underdog story, their emphasis on having young talent on-board, and their unique brand of cricket. Moreover, associating with Rajasthan Royals as a lead helmet partner is a symbol of liberation, protection, resilience and courage.