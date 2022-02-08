The story behind Careernet’s unique rebranding journey

The idea behind the new logo is novel and intriguing. The primary colours - blue and yellow - were chosen to reflect positivity with trust. The meaning is multilayered, with the first yellow graphic depicting a smiling emoticon as well as the letter 'c.' The blue, which is seamlessly integrated with the structure of the letter 'n' represents the human connection in a similar way. The brand's complete existence is elevated by the updated online experience, which is ready to match strides with the sensibilities of the current user. In addition to the logo transformation, Careernet updated the navigation and content on the website to improve the user experience.