The story behind Careernet’s unique rebranding journey

The brand has revamped its logo and website emphasising on its new proposition - We Make It Happen.
India’s leading talent solutions provider, Careernet, recently revamped its logo and website, designed to upgrade and elevate the user experience. In over 20 years of its existence, the company has time and again proved its efficiency and standing true to its belief of ‘We Make It Happen’ and is today recognised as a symbol of trust amongst top employers in India. This step is a transformative move towards its goal of offering organisations the right talent pool for the right opportunities.
Reflecting upon the successful two-decade journey, Anshuman Das, CEO & co-founder, Careernet, said, “Being a holistic talent solutions provider, brand Careernet aims to maintain its 22 years of legacy in the recruitment industry in the coming years. As the most respected virtues, trust and reliability are central to Careernet's promise. Due to the trust and long-term relationships that we have established with organisations, we are able to understand their requirements and ‘make it happen’ for them, each time. From finding the most passionate individual to looking for an entire team, we are adept at helping organisations find the best talent, discover markets, start businesses and scale-up.”
The idea behind the new logo is novel and intriguing. The primary colours - blue and yellow - were chosen to reflect positivity with trust. The meaning is multilayered, with the first yellow graphic depicting a smiling emoticon as well as the letter 'c.' The blue, which is seamlessly integrated with the structure of the letter 'n' represents the human connection in a similar way. The brand's complete existence is elevated by the updated online experience, which is ready to match strides with the sensibilities of the current user. In addition to the logo transformation, Careernet updated the navigation and content on the website to improve the user experience.
Das adds, “If it’s out there, we’ll get it for you! That is the promise we’ve made to our customers. We are their partner in the organisation’s growth journey which includes their individual professional journey as well. We are the painkiller, the panacea for all frustrations that a CHRO goes through. Careernet through its new positioning statement “We Make It Happen” holds the reliability and promise of accessing the right talent pool for the right opportunities which has become our calling card.”
The reason behind the rebranding initiative was to symbolise the trust and reliability that has been bestowed upon them by companies, leading to long-term relationships. Careernet’s clientele includes Hotstar, Swiggy, Myntra, Walmart, Cognizant, Accenture, Kotak, HSBC, Koch, Samsung, Microsoft, Ford, Coca-cola, Nvidia, to name a few.
The goal behind this initiative was to define how the company provides holistic solutions to talent acquisition heads of large organisations (Tech, IT Services, eCommerce, GICs, Engineering, Manufacturing, FMCG, Retail, BFSI), Global talent acquisition heads and CHROs of large firms among others.
With its new positioning statement, the company plans to cater to its customers with domain expertise, tenacity, innovation, and customer-centricity. Digital is the next big thing and by being an early adopter, Careernet evolves its service offerings by leveraging technology and digital means to make talent solutions convenient for its clients. The overall rebranding is a step towards showcasing Careernet’s evolved, future-ready digital avatar and its effort to stand true to the brand’s core proposition - We Make it Happen