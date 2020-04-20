Times Internet hosts digital-first ‘Colors By Kohler’ campaign featuring Twinkle Khanna

The brand chose Twinkle Khanna as the official brand ambassador for this campaign that was hosted on two Times Internet properties - Times of India & Economic Times to drive awareness and brand lift
In 2019, Kohler, the global lifestyle brand hosted a digital-first campaign to showcase their new range of colours that captures the vibrancy and grandeur of India’s diversity. The brand chose Twinkle Khanna as the official brand ambassador for this campaign that was hosted on two Times Internet properties - Times of India & Economic Times to drive awareness and brand lift. The campaign promoted the three new range of colors, namely Peacock, Truffle and Thunder Grey, all dreamy shades that are both global and quintessentially Indian.
Aimed at the premium audience segment, the campaign created an impressive impact - A Brand Lift Study conducted by Times Internet showed that the campaign drove all brand metrics - awareness, favourability and intent, performing particularly well among premium metro audiences in the 35-54 years old bracket. According to Sandhya Biswas, Head - Brand & Retail, Kohler India “From both the BLS and our own internal study, our brand metrics are showing an upward swing in our partnership with Times Internet and we hope to continue that in future.”
Sandhya also chimed in on the decision of giving both creative and media mandate to Dentsu Webchutney, a ‘marriage of capabilities that delivered the campaign’s message in an impactful manner across media channels.’
The campaign’s partnership with Times Internet helped build relevant traction among a large cohort of affluent audiences that Times Of India and The Economic Times reach. According to Gurjot Singh Shah, Sr. VP, Dentsu Webchutney, the agency deployed proprietary Dentsu tools such as DAN Explore to arrive at the media mix according to audience needs.
The overall estimated reach of the digital campaign was 35.5 million impressions on TOI and ET, garnering more than 90K+ clicks. The campaign was optimised for audience-level performance by Colombia, Times Internet’s homegrown adtech stack.
