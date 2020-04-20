Times Internet hosts digital-first ‘Colors By Kohler’ campaign featuring Twinkle Khanna

In 2019, Kohler, the global lifestyle brand hosted a digital-first campaign to showcase their new range of colours that captures the vibrancy and grandeur of India’s diversity. The brand chose Twinkle Khanna as the official brand ambassador for this campaign that was hosted on two Times Internet properties - Times of India & Economic Times to drive awareness and brand lift. The campaign promoted the three new range of colors, namely Peacock, Truffle and Thunder Grey, all dreamy shades that are both global and quintessentially Indian.