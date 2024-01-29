Top Republic Day campaigns in 2024

1. Apollo Tyres

In a heartfelt tribute on the 75th Republic Day, Apollo Tyres, in collaboration with Resonance Digital, releases a touching digital video expressing unwavering support and respect for the nation's defence forces. This CG-powered film showcases Apollo Tyres as a symbol of strength, standing alongside the forces in snowy landscapes, dense forests, and desert expanses. Against the patriotic backdrop of "Vande Mataram," the video serves as a simple yet powerful testament to Apollo Tyres' commitment to honoring and supporting our armed forces.