Travelling Through Design: Sharpener’s Gorgeous Packaging for Vahdam x Emily In Paris

The vintage trunk is decorated with these designs, complete with embellishments such as a leather trim and brassy gold hardware. Once opened, it displays the four containers, each carefully crafted and aesthetically aligned to the taste profile of the blend. For these, Sharpener tweaked the layout to add more specific characteristics. Take the La Vie En Rose carton, for instance. It has a distinct colouring and more roses on it. Voila! Vanilla has flowers and stems of the plant. This chest of teas transports you to a city far away in a matter of seconds, each caddy design being visually cohesive. Tea and television aficionados will be thrilled with this set — the design will enhance their experience and the flavour of their favourite blends.