Tricolour as a language: JSW One and Little Odd Marketers create an AI-first campaign for Independence Day.

While most brands mark Independence Day by invoking patriotism through flag imagery and hoisting, LOM DIGITAL MARKETING set out to go a step further.

The agency wanted to find a deeper, more resonant meaning. The result was a campaign for JSW One that positioned the tricolour not just as a flag, but as a shared language, one that transcends barriers, regions, and religions, uniting the country.

For JSW One, a brand that focuses on enabling India’s growth and progress, the tricolour became a fitting metaphor, not only for development in material terms, but also for unity at a national level.

Dalip Daniel, creative director (Consultant), remarked, “In today’s world, language often becomes a point of debate and division. With this Independence Day film, we wanted to remind people that there is one language that truly unites us all, the language of our tricolour.”





On viewing the film, JSW One's leadership response was immediate and positive.

What stood out just as much as the idea was the process behind it. Instead of relying on traditional production timelines, the film was delivered in just a couple of days. AI was deployed across storyboarding, visual generation and editing. AI functioned as the creative collaborator, while human imagination and strategic thinking shaped the narrative.

This approach reflects its larger belief: the future of advertising isn’t only about big ideas, but also about how quickly and fearlessly those ideas can be executed.

Krittika Marwaha, founder, Little Odd Marketers, said, “With this film for JSW One, we didn’t just tell a story. We demonstrated that AI can be a true creative partner”.



For JSW One, the campaign became more than just a tribute; it was a glimpse of what the future could look like when innovation, craft and technology come together.