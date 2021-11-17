Trident Brand Studio declared ‘India’s Best In-House Design Studio’

Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Trident Group said, “We are honoured to be recognized by “India’s Best Design Awards” (IBDA). We, at Trident, are committed to creating designs that matter. For this, we have a team of professionals who follow a creative as well as a structured approach to design and innovate. Our endeavour is to bring comfort to millions of people across the globe by telling stories that matter and create an impact.”

To know more, check out the official website www.tridentindia.com