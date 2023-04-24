Trust in The Times of India: The Key to Its Continued Success as India's Most Trusted News Brand

The survey's findings are consistent with earlier studies conducted by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University, which also found TOI to be the most trusted of India's major media brands for two consecutive years. TOI received the highest scores in response to statements like "it provides factual, in-depth news that is without ambiguity" and "it has views from different sources making it more diverse," demonstrating its commitment to quality journalism. This suggests that The Times of India is successfully meeting the needs and expectations of its readers by providing factual, in-depth news that is without ambiguity, and offering views from different sources, making it more diverse than other print and digital brands. The high level of trust in The Times of India also highlights the importance of quality journalism, which plays a vital role in informing and engaging readers and maintaining a healthy democracy.