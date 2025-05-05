Tune in, take off: Inside Spotify and IndiGo's 6E Shuffle partnership

From the road trip mixtapes of the 90s to digital playlists today, music has always been an inseparable companion for travelers. Travel and music are both transformative experiences, one physically and the other mentally. When they come together, they create an emotional impact that stays long after the journey ends.

Recognising this powerful intersection, Spotify India and IndiGo have launched a year-long partnership centered around the ‘6E Shuffle' – a dedicated microsite that gives travelers personalised playlists tailored to their specific journey and travel recommendations for those planning their journey.

“Travel and music both have the ability to evoke strong emotions and create core memories in our lives,” said Arjun Kolady, head of ad sales - Spotify India. “We are delighted to partner with IndiGo to bring together these two experiences in a uniquely personalized way. With 6E Shuffle, we are enhancing the way Indians travel by creating the perfect soundtrack that matches each traveler's unique mood and music tastes.”

The 6E Shuffle experience

Travelers answer four quick questions about their destination, mood, preferred music genres, and the travel purpose. Based on their responses, Spotify’s Streaming Intelligence generates a personalised playlist that matches the mood and vibe of their journey.

Travellers who’re already en route to a destination can choose their mood and music vibe to get a personalised playlist. For example, someone who chooses “Shillong” as their destination, “Relaxed" as their mood, “Desi Pop" as their genre preference, and “Escape holiday" as their travel type might receive a carefully curated collection of tracks featuring Junoon, Raftaar, Vishal-Shekhar, or Colonial Cousins. A business traveler selecting “Bengaluru” as their destination, “Productive” as their mood, “EDM” as their genre and “Work” as their travel type will get a focus-enhancing playlist that helps them concentrate as they prepare for meetings.

In addition to personalized playlists, 6E Shuffle also recommends travel destinations for those seeking inspiration, based on their preferred vibe and type of holiday. Tickets to these destinations can be booked directly via IndiGo.

The 6E Shuffle partnership was announced with a groovy music video featuring Armaan Malik, India’s biggest pop star. The video, which has already crossed 19 million views on YouTube, creatively depicts the joys of having a personalized musical backdrop for your journey.

Relief in a digitally saturated world

At a time when everyone online today experiences some form of digital fatigue, the 6E Shuffle offers welcome relief from scrolling and swiping. Unlike many digital platforms that demand constant attention and interaction, the 6E Shuffle is a refreshingly simple experience: answer four questions, receive a customized playlist, sit back and enjoy. It eliminates decision fatigue and offers a meaningful, distraction-free digital experience that adds genuine value to the travel experience.

For Spotify, with 91 million monthly active users (Comscore 2025) in India spending an average of two hours daily on the platform (GWI Time Spent Survey, June 2024), the partnership reinforces its position as an essential part of listeners’ lives. In a 2024 global study by Hub Entertainment Research, when asked which media services are “must-haves," the top answer was Spotify, with many users considering it “uncancellable" among their various media subscriptions.

The partnership is a strategic match for IndiGo, India's preferred airline, which is amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline is operating around 2200+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40 international destinations, and welcomed over 118 million customers in FY25. The airline has built its standing by reaching audiences through targeted and energetic marketing campaigns. The 6E Shuffle partnership brings out the perfect vibe.

Neetan Chopra, chief digital and information officer, IndiGo said “At IndiGo, we are constantly exploring innovative ways to enhance the travel experience for our customers. Music is a soundtrack to journeys, and through our partnership with Spotify, we are curating a travel experience that is unique to our customers."

Tangible benefits for travellers

Beyond the personalised musical experience, the partnership comes with actual benefits. Anyone booking tickets on GoIndiGo.in web or app receives a complimentary four-month Spotify Premium membership, giving them access to ad-free listening, the ability to download music for offline playback, listening with friends, and more premium features.

The campaign will find a spot on both brands’ platforms such as their respective apps, social media channels, and IndiGo’s in-flight magazine ‘Hello 6E’, ensuring maximum visibility for what the brands believe will become a staple ritual for Indian travelers.

Want to find your perfect travel soundtrack? Visit https://www.6eshuffle.withspotify.com/ before your next trip.